North America Employee Monitoring Solution Market to 2027 -EfficientLab, Ekran Systems, iMonitor Software, Netsoft Holdings, SentryPC, StaffCop, Teramind, Veriato
Social media is used in businesses for communication and marketing purposes. However, open access can harm the productivity of the organization. Also, the employees can accidentally share sensitive information on these platforms. Hackers and scammers also use social media platforms for phishing and other exploitation attacks. Thus, to avoid insider attacks and prevent enterprise resource allocation, organizations are adopting employee monitoring solutions that are driving the growth of the employee monitoring solution market.
North America Employee Monitoring Solution Market by Offering
- Solution
- Service
North America Employee monitoring solution Market by Enterprise Size
- SMEs
- Large Enterprise
North America Employee monitoring solution Market by Industry Vertical
- BFSI
- Government
- IT & Telecom
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Others
North America Employee monitoring solution Market by Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
North America Employee monitoring solution Companies Mentioned
- Awareness Technologies Inc.
- Birch Grove Software, Inc.,
- EfficientLab, LLC
- Ekran Systems, Inc.
- iMonitor Software
- Netsoft Holdings, LLC
- SentryPC
- StaffCop
- Teramind, Inc.
- Veriato
