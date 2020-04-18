North America Human Resource Management Software Market to 2027| Accenture PLC, Automatic Data Processing, Ceridian HCM Holding, IBM, Kronos, Oracle
Human resources management software keeps track of all employees and information related to them, and the tracking is usually done in a vast database. The software solutions are implemented to streamline human resource functions, which include core HR, recruiting, talent management, workforce planning, and analytics. Human resource management solutions are increasingly implemented in educational institutes, BFSI, government, healthcare, IT and telecom, manufacturing, retail, and others.
North America Human Resource Management Software Market – By Component
- Solution
- Core HR
- Recruiting and Talent Management
- Workforce Planning and Analytics
- Others
- Services
- Professional Services
- Integration and Deployment
- Support and Maintenance
- Training and Consulting
- Managed Services
- Professional Services
North America Human Resource Management Software Market – By Enterprise Size
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
North America Human Resource Management Software Market – By End-User
- IT and Telecom
- BFSI
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- Government
- Educational Institutes
- Others
North America Human Resource Management Software Market – By Country
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
North America Human resource management software Companies Mentioned
- Accenture PLC
- Automatic Data Processing, Inc.
- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Kronos Incorporated
- Oracle Corporation
- Paycom Software, Inc.
- SAP SE
- Ultimate Software Group Inc.
- Workday, Inc.
