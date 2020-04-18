North America Vendor Management Software Market to 2027| IBM Corporation, Intelex Technologies, LogicManager, MasterControl, Ncontracts, SalesWarp, SAP SE

Currently, the US is dominating the vendor management software market in terms of adoption, which in turn boost the demand for vendor management software market. The US is a technologically developed country; hence, the adoption of advanced technology is high across various sectors of the country. The country has the presence of diverse industries and is one of the world’s leading high-technology innovators.

The presence of a large number of well-established players from various sectors is a significant factor that is driving the growth of vendor management software in the country. The US holds the dominant share in the vendor management software market, and it is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period due to the wide adoption of advanced technologies and the presence of a wide array of companies. The figure given below highlights the revenue share of Mexico in the North America vendor management software market in the forecast period:

North America Vendor management software Market by Deployment Mode

On-Premise

Cloud

North America Vendor management software Market by Organization Size

SMEs

Large Enterprise

North America Vendor management software Market by Industry Vertical

Retail

Manufacturing

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Others

North America Vendor management software Market by Country

US

Canada

Mexico

North America Vendor management software Companies Mentioned

Coupa Software Inc.

Gatekeeper (Cinergy Technology Limited)

HICX Solutions Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Intelex Technologies Inc.

LogicManager, Inc.

MasterControl Inc.

Ncontracts

SalesWarp

SAP SE

