Online Gambling Market Booming Segments; Investors Seeking Growth | William Hill, GVC Holdings, Kindred

The fastest growing form of gambling across the globe is online gambling. With the advancement of new information and communication technologies (ICT), computers and the internet, new forms of online commerce have emerged. The gambling industry began using the power of the hastily developing virtual market by offering its services in online casinos. The gambling process in an online casino differs from the one in a traditional casino, even if it imitates some of the latter’s elements. The most obvious likeness between an online casino and a traditional casino is in the selection of games.According to AMA, the market for Online Gambling is expected to register a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Number of Live Casinos Worldwide and Increase in Gamification of Online Gambling Industry.

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global Online Gambling Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Online Gambling Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Online Gambling. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are bet365 Group (United Kingdom), GVC Holdings (United Kingdom), Kindred Group (Malta), Paddy Power Betfair (Ireland), The Stars Group (Canada), William Hill (United Kingdom), AsianLogic (Philippines), Betsson (Sweden), bet-at-home.com AG (Germany) and Bwin Interactive Entertainment AG (Austria).

Market Trend

Growing Focus on Online Strategy

Market Drivers

Rising Number of Live Casinos Worldwide

Increase in Gamification of Online Gambling Industry

Restraints

Low Internet Penetration Hampering the Growth of Online Gambling

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Gambling and A rise in Betting on eSports

Challenges

Concerns Regarding Gambling Frauds

The Global Online Gambling Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

Type (Betting, Bingo, Lottery, Casino, Other), Device Type (Desktop, Mobile), Fund Transfer (Credit Card, Electronic Check, Certified Check, Cryptocurrencies)

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Online Gambling Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Online Gambling market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Online Gambling Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Online Gambling

Chapter 4: Presenting the Online Gambling Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Online Gambling market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Online Gambling Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Online Gambling Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.



