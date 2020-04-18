Optical Transceiver Market by Form Factor (SFF, SFP, SFP+, QSFP, QSFP+, QSFP28), Data Rate, Distance, Fiber Type (Single-Mode, Multimode), Connector, Wavelength, Application-Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Optical Transceiver Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Optical Transceiver Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Optical Transceiver Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=707198

The Global Optical Transceiver Market size is expected to grow from USD 5.7 Billion in 2020 to US$ 9.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.0%. This report spread across 167 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 106 tables and 46 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Optical Transceiver Market:

II-VI Incorporated (US)

FIT Hong Teng Limited (Taiwan)

Lumentum (US)

Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd (Japan)

Accelink (China)

Applied Optoelectronics (US)

Fujitsu Optical Components (Japan)

Innolight (China)

Mellanox (Israel)

NeoPhotonics (US)

Ciena (US)

Cisco (US)

Hisense Broadband (China)

Intel (US)

NEC (Japan)

Perle Systems (Canada)

Reflex Photonics (Canada)

Smart optics (Norway)

Solid Optics (US)

Source Photonics (US)

“Based on fiber type, optical transceiver market for multimode fiber to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The optical transceiver market for multimode fiber is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to benefits offered by multimode fiber such as cost-efficiency, high speed, and bandwidth across shorter distances, larger fiber cores, and good alignment tolerances, among others. Multimode fibers are mostly available in two dimensions—50 microns and 62.5 microns and are widely used to address the specific needs of applications and shorter reach applications.

“Based on data rates band, transceivers supporting data rates 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps and more than 100 Gbps expected to grow at a high rate from 2020 to 2025.”

Optical transceivers supporting data rates from 41 Gbps to 100 Gbps and more than 100Gbps are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rising demand for higher data transmission is mainly driving the growing demand for 100G, 200G, and 400G transceivers. With the advent of advanced technologies such as AI and 5G, there is an increased requirement for higher bandwidth, which is eventually necessary for data center applications.

Access full report (Discount 20% or More) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=707198

“SMEs segment to record a higher market share in 2020”

The rising usage of cloud for the deployment of gamification solutions has led to the increasing adoption of these solutions among Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). The gamification solutions are high in cost and are involved in nature. However, the availability of these solutions on the cloud has reduced this problem of cost as cloud-based solutions are less expensive compared to the on-premises solutions.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1– 45%, Tier 2– 30%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-level Executives– 40%, Directors– 35%, and Others – 25%

By Region: North America– 45%, Europe– 30%,APAC– 15%, and RoW – 10%

Competitive Landscape of Optical Transceiver Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis: Optical Transceiver Market, 2019

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Competitive Situations And Trends

6.1 Product Launches

6.2 Partnerships, Agreements, & Collaborations

6.3 Acquisitions

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=707198

Reason to access this report: