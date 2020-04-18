Owing to High Demand During COVID-19, MRI Systems Market Sales to Generate Revenue over xx% In the Coming Decade

Increasing use of MRI systems for the early detection of diseases has surged the growth of the medical devices industry. With continuous technology advancements, rising preference for non-invasive diagnosis, and increasing incidence of neurological disorders, the global MRI systems market will witness 2X growth by market value over the forecast period of 2019 to 2029.

Gain More Insights about this Report

As brain disorders continue to rise each year, leading to rising medical costs, many key players are bringing in high resolution scanning MRI systems such as 7T to address these challenges in diagnosis.

The global MRI systems market was valued at US$ 7.2 Bn in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of nearly 7% during the forecast period (2019–2029).

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2982

Key Takeaways of MRI system Market Study

1.5T strength MRI systems contributed more than 2/3 share in the MRI systems market in 2018 , owing to rising neurological disorders across the world.

strength MRI systems contributed more than 2/3 share in the MRI systems market in , owing to rising neurological disorders across the world. Closed MRI systems accounted for a major share in terms of architecture in the global MRI systems market in 2018 , attributed to a variety of economic factors, demographic patterns, and healthcare trends.

, attributed to a variety of economic factors, demographic patterns, and healthcare trends. Rise in the incidence of neurological disorders has contributed to the dominance of North America in the global MRI systems market.

Attributed to rising awareness regarding disease diagnosis and growing medical device industry, East Asia is expected to offer notable growth opportunities for the MRI systems market.

“Rising need for early disease diagnosis of neurological disorders has prompted medical manufacturing companies to include functional MRI features in their systems, a factor that will contribute to the growth of the MRI systems market,” says a PMR analyst.

Advancements in MRI technology to Bring Traction in Demand for MRI Systems

Healthcare regulatory bodies across the world are focusing on reducing treatment costs through efficient and faster diagnosis of diseases. Increased number of approvals have also contributed to advancements in MRI systems. Market players are focusing on innovation in MRI systems to gain share in this market space. As a result, recent developments in MRI systems have focused on improving scanning functionalities such as high-resolution MRI systems, such as 7T MRI, 9T MRI, and also silent MRI systems.

Open MRI systems offer an alternative to patients who suffer from claustrophobia and have symptoms of anxiety, which is another factor anticipated to increase the growth of the global MRI systems market.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2982

More Valuable Insights on MRI systems Market

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the MRI systems market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2014–2018 and projections for 2019–2029, on the basis of strength (<0.5T strength, 1.5T strength, 3T strength, and >3T strength), architecture (open systems and closed systems), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, academic & research institutes, and others), across seven major regions.