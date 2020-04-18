Steel Rebar Market by Type (Deformed & Mild), Process (Basic Oxygen Steelmaking & Electric ARC Furnace) -Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Steel Rebar Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Steel Rebar Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Steel Rebar Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Steel Rebar Market size is estimated to be USD 198.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 246.3 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2020 to 2025.This report spread across 120 pages, profiling 19 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Steel Rebar Market:

ArcelorMittal (Luxembourg)

Gerdau S.A (Brazil)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

Posco SS Vina Co. Ltd (Vietnam)

Steel Authority of India Limited (India)

Tata Steel Ltd. (India)

Essar Steel (India)

Mechel PAO (Russia)

Nucor Corporation (U.S.)

Sohar Steel LLC (Oman)

Celsa Steel UK (U.K.)

Ansteel Group (China)

Hyundai Steel (South Korea)

Increasing consumption of steel rebar in infrastructure, housing, and industrial segments is driving the steel rebar market. The growing construction industry and construction projects are also fueling the growth of the steel rebar industry. However, global steel overcapacity and overproduction of steel rebar has led to an increase in steel dumping incidents. This, in turn, has resulted in several countries imposing anti-dumping duties on imports.

“Infrastructure is the largest and fastest-growing segment in the steel rebar market”

Modernization and maintenance of infrastructure projects have led to the growth of the infrastructure segment. Increasing investments in new infrastructure projects and maintenance of existing projects are contributing towards the steel rebar infrastructure market growth. The infrastructure segment accounted for the majority of the market share in 2019 and is expected to be the fastest-growing during the projected period.

“Asia Pacific is expected to lead the global steel rebar industry during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific accounted for the majority of the global steel rebar market share in 2019, followed by the Middle East & Africa and Europe. China is one of the major producers and consumers of steel rebar in the Asia Pacific region. The rapidly growing construction industry in countries such as China and India has fueled the growth of the steel rebar industry.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 20 %, Tier 2 –45 %, and Tier 3 – 35 %

By Designation – C-Level – 20 %, Director Level – 25 %, and Others – 55 %

By Region –Europe- 50 %, North America – 20 %, Asia Pacific– 15 %, Latin America- 10 %, Middle East & Africa – 5 %

Research Coverage:

The report covers the steel rebar market based on equipment, product, and region. This report aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the steel rebar industry across various segmentation types. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their profiles and key growth strategies.