UV LED Market Overview, Size & Share, Future Evolution & Forecast Upto 2025

According to the new research report published by The Insight Partners, titled “UV LED Market – Global Analysis and Forecast to 2025”, the global UV LED market is expected to reach US$ 1,311.7 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 24.9% during the forecast period 2017 to 2025.

The global market for UV LED exhibit significant growth owing to rising demand for curing process along with increasing concern regarding environment friendly and cost effective business processes.

However, lack of standardization in measurement of UV light outputs might have an adverse impact on the market’s growth during the forecast period.

UV LED Market : Company Profiles Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LG Electronics, Inc.

Crystal IS Inc.

Nichia Corporation

Phoseon Technology

SemiLEDs Corporation

Seoul Viosys Co. Ltd.

Sensor Electronic Technolgy Inc.

Halma PLC

Heraeus Holding GmBH

Electronic devices comprise of instrumentation & sensing equipment which includes analytical instruments. These instruments primarily application in measurement of chemical content by using a coherent light source such as LEDs. Traditionally UV lamps are utilized, however with rising hazards of mercury and demand for UV as a light source will eventually pave the adoption of UV LED package for analytical applications.

Features such as uniform optical light pattern, long operating life, and ecological support are identified some of the major factors increasing the adoption of UV-LEDs in sensing equipment.

Majority of growth is concentrated in first half of the forecast period due to increased R&D and rising technical awareness of the product. More than 85% of the segment market value is estimated to arrive from North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

