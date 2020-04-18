Vibration Monitoring Market by System Type (Embedded Systems, Vibration Analyzers, and Vibration Meters), Monitoring Process (Online and Portable)– Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Vibration Monitoring Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Vibration Monitoring Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Vibration Monitoring Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Vibration Monitoring Market size is projected to be valued at USD 1.5 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 2.2 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 168 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 64 tables and 59 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Vibration Monitoring Market:

SKF (Sweden)

Emerson Electric (US)

General Electric (US)

Meggitt (UK)

National Instruments (US)

Rockwell Automation (US)

Honeywell International (US)

Bruel &Kiaer (Denmark)

Analog Devices (US)

“Growth of vibration monitoring industry expected to be driven by the oil & gas industry during 2020-2025.”

The oil & gas industry is expected to hold a significant share of the global vibration monitoring market during the forecast period. The oil & gas industry uses extremely complex and expensive equipment such as boilers, pumps, generators, and piping network for their operations. These equipment consume a lot of power and generate an equally large amount of heat. Even a minor fault in the machine may lead to an increase in power consumption and process downtime or trigger the release of potent gases, leading to an explosion.

“Vibration monitoring market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The market for vibration monitoring in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. Rapid industrialization, increasing adoption of predictive maintenance tools, and competitive pressure to achieve operational efficiency are fueling the growth of the vibration monitoring market in APAC.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 40 %, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 25%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 45%, Directors = 35%, and Others = 20%

By Region: North America = 40%, Europe = 30%, APAC = 20%, and RoW = 10%

Competitive Landscape of Vibration Monitoring Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Analysis

2.1 Market Ranking Analysis: Vibration Monitoring Market, 2019

3 Vibration Monitoring Market (Global): Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

3.1 Introduction

3.1.1 Visionary Leaders

3.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.1.3 Innovators

3.1.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Situations And Trends

4.1 Product Launches

4.2 Collaborations, Mergers, Contracts

Reason to access this report: