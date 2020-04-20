24.6% Growth Rate for Quantum Dot Market by 2025 | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

According to Market Study Report, Quantum Dot Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Quantum Dot Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Quantum Dot Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Quantum Dot Market size is expected to grow from US$ 3.5 Billion in 2020 to US$ 10.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 24.6%. This report spread across 160 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Quantum Dot Market:

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Nanosys (US)

Nanoco Group (UK)

NN-Labs (US)

Ocean NanoTech (US)

Quantum Materials (US)

OSRAM Licht (Germany)

Avantama (Switzerland)

Navillum Nanotechnologies (US)

Crystalplex Corporation (US)

RANOVUS (Canada)

Innolume (Germany)

QUANTUM SOLUTIONS (Saudi Arabia)

NanoPhotonica (US)

UbiQD (Mexico)

Fraunhofer IAP (Germany)

TCL (China)

VIZIO (US)

Hisense (US)

QD Lasers (Japan)

“Cadmium-Free material to dominate the quantum dot market during the forecast period”

A majority of quantum dot manufacturers are switching from toxic cadmium-based quantum dot devices to cadmium-free quantum dot devices. This act is in accordance with the draft amendment by the European Commission to the EU Directive on the restriction of hazardous substances (RoHS) in electrical and electronic equipment. Cadmium-free quantum dot offer a safer and more sustainable option for manufacturers and consumers, giving them the color benefit associated with the technology without the risks associated with toxicity or potential regulatory limitations.

“Displays to dominate quantum dot market (in terms of value) during the forecast period.”

Quantum dot manufacturers are striving to offer the best quality displays in the market. QLEDs have a narrow spectrum, high stability, which allows a considerable cost reduction; therefore, they are attractive for industrial manufacturers. With many advantages, quantum dot displays are considered as the next-generation display technology. Quantum dot are incorporated into a new generation of applications, including flat-panel TV screens, digital cameras, smartphones, gaming consoles, and personal digital assistant (PDA) devices.

“Consumer to dominate quantum dot industry (in terms of share) during the forecast period.”

The consumer vertical is expected to continue to hold the largest share of the quantum dot market in the near future. The increasing demand for superior display technologies and energy-efficient solutions is likely to drive the quantum dot display market growth. Quantum dot LEDs emit light in highly specific distributions, render colors accurately, and use much less power than conventional LCDs.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 25%, and Tier 3 = 45%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 35%, Directors = 45%, and Others = 20%

By Region: North America = 45%, Europe = 15%, APAC = 35%, and RoW = 5%

Competitive Landscape of Quantum Dot Market:

Introduction Ranking Analysis of Key Players Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1. Visionary Leaders

3.2. Dynamic Differentiators

3.3. Innovators

3.4. Emerging Companies

Competitive Situation And Trends

4.1. New Product Launch/Development

4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

4.3. Partnerships/Agreements/Strategic Alliances/Collaborations

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the quantum dot market based on product type, material, vertical, and geography. It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the quantum dot industry (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges). It also analyzes the competitive developments—such as joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, contracts, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches—carried out by key players to grow in the market.