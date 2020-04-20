Which Factors would Power Global Agricultural Adjuvants Market to more than $3.7 Billion Revenue in by 2023?

The rising demand for agrochemicals, in order to improve the yield, is one of the major factors responsible for the surge in the demand for agricultural adjuvants. As per the United Nations agency, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a reduction of almost 0.8 million square kilometers was observed in the global arable land during 2000–2015. In addition to this, the mushrooming emand for food, on account of the increasing global population, is creating the need for the optimum usage of the available farmlands, which is, in turn, driving the use of agrochemicals across the world.

Get a sample copy of the market report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/agricultural-adjuvants-market/report-sample

The other important factors propelling the growth in the demand for agricultural adjuvants are the soaring government and private investments in agricultural technologies and equipment, especially in developing nations, such as India, Brazil, and China. These swift technological advancements are aimed at maximizing the yield from the limited arable land, to feed the population which is set to reach 9.7 billion by 2050 from 7.7 billion in 2019. As a result, the global agricultural adjuvants market revenue is expected to increase from $2,777.6 million in 2017 to $3,778.9 million by 2023, with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Geographical Analysis of Agricultural Adjuvants Market

In 2017, when combined, North America and Europe accounted for over 50.0% revenue in the global agricultural adjuvants market. This is attributed to the presence of numerous local manufacturers, coupled with differentiated products and a wide end-user base, in the regions. Other regions, which include APAC and LATAM, also held reasonable shares, on account of the increasing population and corresponding food demand.

The APAC region is projected to witness the fastest revenue growth during the forecast period. In 2017, China was the largest market for agricultural adjuvants in the region, accounting for an over 30.0% value share. Regulatory and monetary support under state- and center-implemented policies in India and investments by the Chinese government are expected to help local farmers purchase agrochemical formulations and augment their crop yield.

Make enquiry before purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=agricultural-adjuvants-market

Competitive Landscape for Agricultural Adjuvants Market

The agricultural adjuvants market is moderately consolidated in nature, and DowDuPont Inc., BASF SE, Akzo Nobel N.V., Solvay S.A., Clariant AG, and Croda International PLC are some of the major players manufacturing and commercializing such products.

In June 2017, Huntsman Corporation announced the appointment of Norman, Fox & Co. and Palmer Holland Inc. as exclusive distributors and representatives of its Performance Products division’s agrochemical portfolio, in their respective territories in the U.S, a move which is aiding the company in expanding its distribution network.

Some other key players in the agricultural adjuvants market are Evonik Industries AG, Huntsman Corporation, Brandt Consolidated Inc., Wilbur-Ellis Holdings Inc., Stepan Company, and Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC.