Agricultural Micronutrients Market by Type (Zinc, Boron, Iron, Manganese, Molybdenum, and Copper), By Mode of Application (Soil, Foliar, and Fertigation), Form (Chelated and Non-Chelated micronutrients)- Global Forecast to 2025

Agricultural Micronutrients Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Agricultural Micronutrients Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Agricultural Micronutrients Market.

The Agricultural Micronutrients Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.6 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 5.4 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 8.7%. This report spread across 204 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 129 tables and 46 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies Profiled in the Agricultural Micronutrients Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Nutrien, Ltd. (Canada)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

AkzoNobel (Netherlands)

The Mosaic Company(US)

Nufarm (Australia)

Corteva Inc. (US)

Balchem (US)

Sapec S.A. (Belgium)

Coromandel International Ltd (India)

Land O’ Lakes (US)

Compass Minerals International (US)

Haifa Group (Israel)

Helena Chemical Company (US)

ATP Nutrition (Canada)

Stoller Enterprises (US)

Baicor LC (US)

Valagro (Italy)

Zuari Agrochemicals Ltd. (India)

BMS-Micro-Nutrient NV (Belgium)

“The zinc segment is projected to be the largest segment, by type, in the agricultural micronutrients market during the forecast period.”

Zinc is one of the essential micronutrients required by plants in small quantities. Sandy, highly leached acid soil and soils having poor organic content, show lower zinc contents. The symptoms of zinc deficiency include reduced height, interveinal chlorosis, and brown spots on upper leaves. Zinc deficiency is the most common problem witnessed around the globe, particularly for cereals and grains, hence the demand for zinc as a micronutrient is high in the agricultural micronutrients market.

“The fruits & vegetables segment is projected to account for the largest market during the forecast period.”

By crop type, the agricultural micronutrients market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds& pulses, fruits & vegetables, and other segments. The dominance of the fruits & vegetables segment is attributed to the increasing consumption of micronutrients for these crops, particularly in the Asian and North American countries. The high export potential of fruits & vegetables has led to an increase in production levels. This has propelled the requirement of micronutrient products for efficient usage of agricultural inputs to meet export quality standards.

“By mode of application, the foliar application segment is projected to be the largest segment in the agricultural micronutrients market during the forecast period.”

Foliar mode of application is widely used to apply micronutrients, particularly iron and manganese, for many crops. It is mostly used for many fruit, vegetable and flower crops. Foliar spray is advantageous to meet the internal demand of micronutrients during flowering in spring when soil moisture and temperature is not favorable for root growth. Although the cost of foliar application is high due to the technology that is used, but it requires lower rates of application as compared to soil application.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 70%, Tier 2 – 11%,and Tier 3 -19%

By Designation: C-level -35%,Director level – 40%, and Others*-25%

By Region: Asia Pacific -35%, South America – 15%, North America -20%, Europe -15%, Rest of the World (RoW)**-15%

Competitive Landscape of Agricultural Micronutrients Market:

1 Overview

2 Company Ranking

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Dynamic Differentiators

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Visionary Leaders

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping (For Smes/Start-Ups)

4.1 Progressive Companies

4.2 Starting Blocks

4.3 Responsive Companies

4.4 Dynamic Companies

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 New Product Launches

5.2 Expansions

5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.4 Agreements

Research Coverage:

This report segments the agricultural micronutrients market on the basis of crop type, type, form, mode of application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the agricultural micronutrients market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.