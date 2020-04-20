Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market by Airspace (ARTCC, TRACON, ATCT, RT), Application (Communication, Navigation, Surveillance, Automation- Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Air Traffic Control Market is projected to grow from USD 9.3 billion in 2019 to USD 12.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.8%. This report spread across 212 pages, profiling 21 companies and supported with 179 tables and 48 figures are now available in this research.

Raytheon Company (US)

BAE System (UK)

Thales Group (France)

Indra Sistemas (Spain)

Frequentis AG (Australia)

Harris Corporation (US)

Adacel Technologies (Australia)

Leonardo S.p.A (Italy)

Honeywell Inc (US)

Northrop Grumman Corporation (US)

NATS Holding (UK)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Searidge Technologies (Canada)

Saipher ATC (Brazil)

“ATCT segment is estimated to be largest airspace segment of air traffic control market in 2019”

Based on airspace, the Air Traffic Control Tower (ATCT) segment is estimated to lead the air traffic control market in 2019. Increasing air traffic and airspace congestion and the growing need for advanced capabilities in ATC equipment are the major factors contributing to the growth of the ATCT segment of the air traffic control market.

“Commercial segment of air traffic control market is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period”

Based on sector, the commercial segment of the air traffic control market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Aircraft flying in the commercial airspace depends on pre-determined flight paths and code of commercial conduct, which vary based on the type of aircraft and air traffic. New technologies based on automated data links for communication, navigation, and surveillance are being implemented, which allow aircraft to fly within a global framework of information systems, rather than to rely on voice communications between pilots and air traffic controllers.

“Middle Eastern air traffic control market is expected to witness highest CAGR during forecast period”

The Middle East region consists of growing economies, which are expected to be open to testing and implementing remote towers at their airports. Due to high passenger footfall in the Middle Eastern countries, airports must upgrade their airspace control systems.

By Company Type: Tier 1: 35%, Tier 2: 40%, and Tier 3: 25%

By Designation: C-level Executives: 25%, Directors: 30%, and Others*: 45%

By Region: North America: 20%, Europe: 15%, Asia Pacific: 40%, and RoW: 25%

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Analysis

2.1 Atc Market Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1.1 Visionary Leaders

2.1.2 Innovators

2.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.1.4 Emerging Companies

3 Strength Of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Contracts And Agreements

5.2 New Product Launches

5.3 Collaborations And Partnerships

5.4 Other Strategies

The report will provide market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall air traffic control market and its sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.