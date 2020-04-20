Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market to 2025 – Growing Steady at 21.7% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 27.9 Billion

According to Market Study Report, Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market size is expected to grow from USD 10.5 Billion in 2020 and USD 27.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 21.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 152 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 65 tables and 50 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market:

Nature Works (Italy)

Braskem (Brazil)

BASF (Germany)

Total Corbion (Netherlands)

Novamont (Italy)

Biome Bioplastics (UK)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation (Japan)

Biotec (Germany)

Toray Industries (Japan)

Plantic Technologies (Australia)

Arkema (France)

Cardia Bioplastics (Australia)

Futerro (Belgium)

FKUR Kunstsoff (Germany)

Green Dot Bioplastics (US)

PTT MCC Biochem (Thailand)

Succinity (Germany)

Synbra Technology (Netherland)

Tianan Biologic Materials (China)

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials (China)

“An increase in waste management regulations in Europe leads to a growing demand for bioplastics & biopolymers.”

The European bioplastics market is expected to grow at a very high rate during the forecast period. R&D, innovations, and funding have enhanced the technical and functional properties of bioplastics. Efforts are being taken to decrease the costs of bioplastics by implementing economies of scale. Legislative regulations, such as the ban on traditional shopping carrier bags in Italy, can also drive the demand for bioplastics.

“Bio-PET segment to dominate non-biodegradable/bio-based bioplastics & biopolymers”

Bio-PET is the most widely used types owing to its high durability that matches its fossil-fuel-based counterpart. It has good physical, optical, and lightweight properties along with an environmentally friendly nature, makes it a key material for applications such as food & beverage packaging, cosmetics & pharmaceutical, automotive, and textiles. In addition, strategies of companies such as PepsiCo and Coca- Cola towards sustainable packaging for carbonated soft drinks is also likely to drive the bio-PET segment.

“APAC is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.”

APAC is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Increasing population, growing industrialization, strict government norms, and environmental regulations are the key factors attributed to the overall growth of the market in the region.The increasing developments in the packaging end-use industries in emerging countries of the region are providing substantial growth opportunities for the bioplastics & biopolymers market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 30%, Tier 2:35%, and Tier 3: 35%

By Designation – D Level: 40%, C Level: 40%, Others: 20%

By Region – Europe: 20%,APAC: 50%,North America: 10%,South America: 10%,Middle East & Africa: 10%

Competitive Landscape of Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Players

2.5 Strength Of Product Portfolio

2.6 Business Strategy Excellence

3 Ranking Of Key Players

3.1 Natureworks

3.2 Braskem

3.3 Basf

3.4 Total Corbion

3.5 Novamont

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Investment & Expansion

4.2 New Product Launch

4.3 Agreement, Partnership, And Joint Venture

Reason to access this report:

