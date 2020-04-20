Cellular Glass Market by Product Type (Blocks And Shells, And Foam Glass Gravels), Application (Construction, Industrial, and Consumer Abrasive) – Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Cellular Glass Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Cellular Glass Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Cellular Glass Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3112135

The Global Cellular Glass Market size is projected to reach USD 618 Million by 2025 from estimated revenue of USD 520 Million in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2020 and 2025. This report spread across 109 pages, profiling 12 companies and supported with 64 tables and 35 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Cellular Glass Market:

Owens Corning (US)

REFAGLASS s.r.o.(Czech Republic)

Misapor AG(Switzerland)

Zhejiang Zhenshen Thermal Technology Co. Ltd (China)

Zhejiang Dehe Insulation Technology Co.Ltd. (China)

Jahan Ayegh Pars Company (Iran)

POLYDROS S.A.(Spain)

Uusioaines Oy(Finland)

Steinbach Schaumglas GmbH & Co. KG(Germany)

Earthstone International LLC(US)

GEOCELL Schaumglas GmbH(Germany)

STES-Vladimir (Russia)

German Geo Construction GmbH (Germany)

Benarx (Norway)

Anhui Huichang New Material Co.Ltd.(China)

Liaver GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

GLAVEL Inc. (US)

“Blocks & shells segment is expected to drive the cellular glass market.”

The blocks &shells segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing use of blocks & shells in construction and industrial application is driving the growth of the segment.In addition, us age of blocks in the LNG storage tanks, waterproof building, foundation, and roofs along with usage of shells in the industrial processing equipment and pipelines, shipbuilding, subways, and warehouses are factors driving its growth.

Access full report (Discount 20% or More) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3112135

“Industrial application is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

The industrial segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR in the cellular glass market during the forecast period. It is owing to various reasons, such as increasing usage of cellular glass in insulating piping and industrial equipment. The usage of cellular glass in the industrial application helps in the prevention of corrosion under insulation (CUI) due to its moisture-resistant capability. The material does not change its state, does not shrink, and neither swells nor warps as the temperature fluctuates.

“The cellular glass market in Europe is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Europe is estimated to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is quite cold, and the need for thermal insulation drives the demand for the cellular glass market. The trend toward energy efficiency persists in the region, which increases the use of insulation.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 70%, Tier 2 -20%, and Tier 3 – 10%

By Designation: C-Level – 30%, Director Level – 22%, and Others – 48%

By Region: Europe- 45%, APAC – 40%, North America – 10%, Rest of the World-5%

Competitive Landscape of Cellular Glass Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Emerging Companies

3 Strength Of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Market Share Of Cellular Glass Manufacturers

6 Competitive Situation And Trends

6.1 Partnership

6.2 Acquisition

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3112135

Research Coverage:

This report segments the market for cellular glass based on product type, application,and region and provides estimations for the overall market size across various regions. A detailed analysis of key industry players has been conducted to provide insights into their business overviews, products and services, and key strategies such as acquisitions, associated with the cellular glass market.