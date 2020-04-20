Changes in Automotive Active Rear Spoiler Market t Revenue and growth rate during COVID-19 crisis

Introduction:

Automotive active rear spoiler is an automotive aerodynamic device, which is intended to spoil unfavorable movement across car body in motion or during the time of turbulence or drag. Automakers are considered aerodynamics as key method to improve the design and efficiency and fulfill tightening fuel economy standards. Automotive active rear spoilers are among the top component design of aerodynamics for vehicles. Most commonly premium passenger vehicles are equipped with the active rear spoilers. Automotive active rear spoilers are made of lightweight polymer based material, including fiberglass, ABS Plastic, silicon, and carbon fiber. Large availability, lightweight, ease of paint adhering to the surface, and temperature resistant are some of the qualities associated with the fiberglass for manufacturing of automotive active rear spoiler. ABS plastic is comparatively less rigid than the fiberglass provide high durability and strength to the automotive active rear spoiler, though ABS plastic is more expensive and heavier. Furthermore, carbon fiber has incredible durability, strength, and light in weight compared to fiber glass. In Auto Expo 2018 market leaders in automotive material, announced numerous lightweight materials for the automotive rear spear. Increasing trend of lightweight automotive active rear spoiler in passenger vehicle delivers positive growth outlook for the market.

Automotive Active Rear Spoiler Market:

Dynamics:

Over the last few years, with high demand and growth in developing countries for the vehicle, production of vehicle increased dramatically. Now a days, luxury car and sport car segments are top growing vehicle segment in developed countries. With growing investment in luxury and sport car segments, the demand for new technologically advanced auto parts have escalated. Moreover, technologically advanced automotive active rear spoilers in passenger vehicle helps to reduce drag and increase fuel efficiency. Heavy installment of automotive active rear spoiler in premium luxury and sports cars are expected to accelerate the growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, high base and installment prices for automotive active rear spoiler are expected to hamper the growth of the market.

Automotive Active Rear Spoiler Market:

Segmentation:

Automotive active rear spoiler market can be segmented on the basis of product type, vehicle type and application.

On the basis of product type automotive active rear spoiler market can be segmented as:

Carbon fiber

Fiberglass

ABS Plastic

Others

On the basis of vehicle type automotive active rear spoiler market can be segmented as

Passenger vehicle

Commercial vehicle

Automotive Active Rear Spoiler Market:

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to witness high growth in automotive market and has high penetration for high cost and technologically advanced products. Passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the region are equipped with advanced automotive active rear spoilers with high efficiency and design. Furthermore, substantial sales of sports and luxury vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, automotive active rear spoiler market is expected to be more inclined towards adoption of advanced technologies in the segment. The automotive market in the Asia Pacific region is highly cost driven, major countries in the region have high annual sales of passenger cars, a large portion of which falls under the economic segment. Thus, to reduce cost, OEMs equip these vehicles with basic features and skip the deployment of technologically advanced automotive active rear spoilers. Thus, the automotive active rear spoiler market in the region is being driven by cost. A large number of existing manufacturers in the market and investment by global automakers create positive growth outlook for the automotive active rear spoiler market over the forecast period. Europe is also estimated to deliver high demand for the automotive active rear spoilers, as manufacturers in this region are focusing on developing cost effective manufacturing technologies that can lead to commercialization of products at a large scale. Japan automotive market has some of the leading automotive manufacturer based out locally, with the development of advanced sport and luxury cars in the region escalate demand for the automotive active rear spoiler in the market.

Automotive Active Rear Spoiler Market:

Key Market Participants:

Examples of some of the market participants in the global automotive active rear spoiler market identified across the value chain include

KREMANN UND ESSER GmbH & Co. KG

Volkswagen Group

Daimler AG

DAR Spoilers

Aisin Seiki Co.

SUSPA Inc.

INOAC CORPORATION

Valmet Automotive

Jiangnan Mould & Plastic Technology Co., LTD.

Plastic Omnium

Report Highlights: