Clinical Perinatal Software Market Share Analysis With Top 10 Companies of Industry like Huntleigh Healthcare Limited; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medical Information Technology, Inc

A report, titled “Clinical Perinatal Software Market” has been added to our repository. The report represents the current situation of the market based on an in-depth analysis of all the major factors that are expected to impact its demand in the near future, it evaluates the state of the market by 2026. The report takes stock of the global market on the basis of its attractiveness as well as investment viability. It also offers quantitative and qualitative analysis of every feature of the market and catches the emerging industry trends. The aim of the report is to allow the readers to concentrate on the classifications on the basis of product qualifications, standing competitive landscape and the market’s incomes with profitability.

Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market is expected to rise with a CAGR of 7.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This is expected to result in a rise of estimated market value from USD 189.91 million in 2018 to a projected value of USD 343.27 million by 2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of pregnant women and fetuses.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the clinical perinatal software market are Huntleigh Healthcare Limited; GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY; Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Medical Information Technology, Inc.; K2 Medical Systems Ltd.; Cerner Corporation; Cognitive Medical Systems; iSalus Healthcare; AS Software Inc.; MEDNAX Services, Inc.; Edan Instruments, Inc.; Clinical Computer Systems, Inc.; PeriGen, Inc.; QIAGEN and Illumina, Inc.

Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market By Product (Standalone Software, Integrated Software), Services (Implementation, Support & Maintenance, Training, Customization, Online Resources), Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud-Based), Applications (Fetal Monitor Data Services, Workflow Management, Patient Documentation), End-Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Maternity Clinics), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026

Competitive Analysis:

Global clinical perinatal software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of clinical perinatal software market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Definition:

Clinical prenatal software is a technological software service that provides physicians and patients, i.e. (pregnant women) information regarding their healthcare and also regarding the health of their fetuses. This software is useful in gathering preventive information regarding the complications or complexities that may or may not arise during the pregnancy.

Market Drivers

Advancements and development of software services for clinical perinatal applications is expected to positively affect the growth of the market

High levels of adoption of healthcare IT services due to the resulting efficiency of work and ease of operations with its application; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Requirement of large capital funding and investments for the adoption and integration of these software products; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of knowledge and skillsets in professionals and physicians that cause complications and complexities in operating the software; this factor is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Clinical Perinatal Software Market

By Product

Standalone Software

Integrated Software

By Services

Implementation

Support & Maintenance

Training

Customization

Online Resources

By Deployment Model

On-Premise

Cloud-Based

By Applications

Fetal Monitor Data Services

Workflow Management

Patient Documentation

By End-Users

Hospitals & Clinics

Maternity Clinics

By Geography

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2018, Clinical Computer Systems, Inc. announced the launch of “OBIX as a Service” providing users with flexible and cost-effective perinatal software systems. This service will be hosted on the cloud and deployed as a cloud-based service to various end-users reducing the need for installing server infrastructures for the usage and integration of OBIX Perinatal Data System.

In June 2016, Clinical Computer Systems, Inc. announced that they had partnered with Medical Information Technology, Inc. to create an integration system between their “OBIX Perinatal Data System” and “MEDITECH EHR”. The update software service will be available in OBIX’s 7.3 version as well as MEDITECH’s 6.15, 6.16 and any other proposed future versions. The integrated system will provide combined information of the patients to the healthcare providers and help in the workflow management of various healthcare facilities.

