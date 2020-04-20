Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market 2027: Some Basic Influencing Factors Making It’s Booming Industry

According to Market Study Report, Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period, from USD 153 Million in 2020 to USD 831 Million by 2027. This report spread across 181 pages, profiling 13 companies and supported with 136 tables and 52 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market:

Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany)

Continental AG (Germany)

Aptiv (Ireland)

Denso Corporation (Japan)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

Texas Instruments (US)

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)

ZF (Germany)

Magna International (US)

Analog Devices, Inc. (US)

Valeo (France)

“Mono camera is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, by component type.”

The primary reason that drives the growth of the mono camera segment in the commercial vehicle radar market is the ability to classify objects. Object detection and classification is a key functionality that is highly beneficial for off-highway trucks due to its operating environment. Mono camera delivers ADAS features such as ACC, AEB, lane keep assist, lane departure warning etc. using a single-lens camera, which makes it cost-effective also.

“ACC segment is expected to be the fastest in the market during the forecast period, by the application.”

The critical aspect of ACC’s high demand in the future is its capability to monitor to reduce the fuel consumption of the vehicle. Since fuel consumption is the major concern in the auto industry worldwide, ACC will be a technology to control it. As per the study by Volvo Car Corp. and US National Renewable Energy Laboratory, ACC is capable of reducing fuel consumption by around 7%.

“Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest in the market of commercial vehicle radar during the forecast period, by region.”

The increasing purchasing power of the population and growing concern over the safety of commercial vehicles have triggered the demand for ADAS features in Asia Pacific. Since South Korea and Japan are among the leaders in the electronics manufacture, it will enable them to produce radar chips which offer better performance at a lower price which could drive the growth of the commercial vehicle radar market during the forecast period.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Level: Tier 1: 43%, Tier 2: 24%, OEM: 23%

By Designation: C level: 40%, D level: 35%, Others: 25%

By Region: North America: 30%, Europe: 35%, Asia Pacific: 25%:RoW:10%

Competitive Landscape of Commercial Vehicle & Off-Highway Radar Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio

5 Business Strategy Excellence

6 Winners Vs. Tail-Enders

7 Competitive Scenario

7.1 New Product Development

7.2 Acquisitions, 2017–2019

7.3 Joint Venture

7.4 Expansion

Research Coverage:

The report covers the commercial vehicle & off-highway radar market, by volume (thousand units) and by value (USD million), ), by Application (Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Forward Collision Warning System, Intelligent Park Assist, and Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB)), Frequency Type (2X-GHz systems and 7X-GHz systems), Component Type (Long Range Radar (LRR), Short & Medium Range Radar (S&MRR), Mono Camera, and Stereo Camera), Vehicle Type (Commercial Vehicle and Off-Highway Vehicle), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).