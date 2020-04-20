Customized Peptide Synthesis Market Share, Leading Players, Growth and Forecast Report by 2024
The customized peptide synthesis market is projected to generate a revenue of $390.0 million by 2024 as per a recent P&S Intelligence study. The market is being progressively driven by technological innovations, growing burden of cancer and infectious diseases, increasing investments and funding for protein-based research, and rising research activities in synthetic biology.
There are two main types of products available in the customized peptide synthesis market: reagents and equipment. Among the two, the reagents category is expected to witness the faster growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 6.8%. The reason for such a growth of the domain would be the heavy usage of a wide variety of reagents, including additives, substrates, precipitation agents, buffers, and others.
Now talking about the application segment, commercial application is expected to be the fastest growing in the customized peptide synthesis market during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 6.9%. The inclusion of modified amino acids and recent advancements in chemical peptide synthesis have expanded the commercial potential of customized peptides. Moving further to the technology segment, the solid-phase peptide synthesis (SPPS) technology is projected to gain the most ground during 2019–2024, advancing at a CAGR of 6.9%.
GLOBAL CUSTOMIZED PEPTIDE SYNTHESIS MARKET SEGMENTATION
Market Segmentation by Product
- Reagents
- Equipment
- Peptide synthesizers
- Chromatography equipment
- Lyophilizers
Market Segmentation by Application
- Commercial
- Antibody production
- Drug discovery
- Enzyme profiling
- Others
- Academic Research
- Disease research
- Biomarker discovery
- Others
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Solid-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPPS)
- Solution-Phase Peptide Synthesis (SPS)
- Hybrid and Recombinant Technology
Market Segmentation by End User
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) and Contract Research Organizations (CROs)
- Academic and Research Institutes
