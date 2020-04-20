Data Center Rack Market Expected to Grow at 5.9 Billion In Revenue by 2025

According to Market Study Report, Data Center Rack Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Data Center Rack Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Data Center Rack Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3090895

The Global Data Center Rack Market is expected to grow from USD 3.8 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.9 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 147 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 108 tables and 41 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Data Center Rack Market:

Eaton (Ireland)

Rittal (Germany)

HPE (US)

IBM (US)

Cisco (US)

Fujitsu (Japan)

Dell (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

Vertiv (US)

AGC Networks (India)

Legrand (France)

Oracle (US)

Belden (US)

nVent (UK)

Panduit (US)

Great Lakes Data Racks & Cabinets(US)

Tripp Lite (US)

IMS Engineered Products (US)

Rahi Systems (US)

Chatsworth Products (US)

“Based on rack type, the open frame segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Open frame racks are typically used for mounting networking equipment. These data racks provide unobstructed airflow along with fast and easy access to the installed equipment. Open frame racks provide simple, low cost mounting means for rack-mount equipment across IT environments. These racks can further be divided into 2-post and 4-post racks on the basis of the number of posts; 2 post racks are ideal for mounting hubs, patch panels shelves. They are more affordable than the 4 post racks.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3090895

“Based on vertical, the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical to hold the highest market share in 2020”

BFSI vertical is increasingly adopting data center racks owing to the growing number of data centers being setup to handle a large number of customer transactions. The BFSI sector deals with huge amounts of personal data of customers on a regular basis. To store and manage this huge data, the sector requires incredible IT equipment. Reliable data centers are required to offer uninterruptible financial services and improve the response time for running end user applications.

“Based on region, Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The high growth of the market in Asia Pacific (APAC) is attributed to the increasing adoption of data center rack software to match the rapid pace of advancement. However, the increasing adoption of hyper converged infrastructure is expected to restrain market growth across the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company – Tier 1–10%, Tier 2–25%, and Tier 3–65%

By Designation – C-Level Executives–50%, Director Level–25%,and Others–25%

By Region – North America–40%, Europe–30%, and APAC–20%, RoW – 10%

Competitive Landscape of Data Center Rack Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 New Product/Solution Launches And Product Enhancements

2.2 Partnerships And Collaborations

2.3 Acquisitions

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3.3 Innovators

3.4 Emerging Companies

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3090895

Reason to access this report:

The report would help market leaders/new entrants in this market with the information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall data center rack market and the sub segments. This report would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.