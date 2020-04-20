Electric Traction Motor Market to 2025 – Growing Steady at 20.9% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 36.6 Billion

According to Market Study Report, Electric Traction Motor Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Electric Traction Motor Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Electric Traction Motor Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Electric Traction Motor Market is projected to reach USD 36.6 Billion,by 2025 from an estimated market size of USD 14.2 Billion in 2020,growing at a CAGR of 20.9%, from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 160 pages, profiling 25 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Electric Traction Motor Market:

ABB (Switzerland)

CG Power and Industrial Solutions (India)

CRRC (China)

GE (US)

Siemens (Germany)

“The AC segment, by type, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025”

The AC segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market from 2020 to 2025.AC electric traction motor are more into demand as compared to DC electric traction motor because of various reasons such as they are simple to construct, does not require any additional mechanical contacts such as brushes to work, and are lighter as compared to DC electric traction motor for equivalent power. These factors are expected to boost the demand for AC electric traction motors during the forecast period.

“Asia Pacific: The largest market for electric traction motor”

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest size of the electric traction motor market, followed by Europe and North America in 2019. The region is the largest market for electric traction motors and home to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. Moreover, increasing investments in electric vehicles and rolling stock are the key factors driving the electric traction motor market in Asia Pacific.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1—55%, Tier 2—25%, Tier 3—20%

By Designation: C-Level—35%, D-Level—30%, Others—35%

By Region: North America—15%, Europe—20%, Asia Pacific—25%, Middle East—25%,South America—10%, Africa—5%

Competitive Landscape of Electric Traction Motor Market:

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the electric traction motor market, by type, power rating, application, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the electric traction motor market.