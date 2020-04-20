Ethylene Carbonate Market worth USD 439 Million by 2025 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

According to Market Study Report, Ethylene Carbonate Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Ethylene Carbonate Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Ethylene Carbonate Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1371630

The Global Ethylene Carbonate Market size is expected to grow from USD 319 Million in 2020 to USD 439 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.6%, during the forecast period. This report spread across 122 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 104 tables and 33 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Ethylene Carbonate Market:

Oriental Union Chemical Corporation (Taiwan)

Huntsman (US)

BASF (Germany)

Mitsubishi Chemical (Japan)

Toagosei Co. Ltd. (Japan)

“Lubricants segment to drive the global market during the forecast period”

The ethylene carbonate market has been segmented based on applications such as lubricants, lithium battery electrolytes, plasticizers, surface coatings, and others. Among these applications, lubricants accounted for the larger share of the market during the forecast period. The market growth in this segment is attributed to growing usage in automotive, industrial, and manufacturing sectors.

Access full report (Discount 20% or More) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1371630

“Automotive segment expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period”

The automotive segment is proliferating owing to the different requirements by manufacturers, such as reduced emissions of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that play a role in the formation of smog and to achieve long durable protective surface coating on vehicles. Furthermore, there has been a consistent rise in the number of vehicles in use across the globe over the past decade.

“APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period”

APAC is expected to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to significant developments in industrial, automotive, and oil & gas end-use industries, which drives the ethylene carbonate market in the region. Furthermore, the growing population and economic growth in major countries, such as China and Taiwan, and growing disposable income will also drive the market in the APAC region.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the ethylene carbonate marketplace.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 30%, Tier 2: 30%, and Tier 3: 40%

By Designation – C Level: 30%, Directors: 50%, Others: 20%

By Region – North America: 30%, Europe: 40%, APAC: 10%, Middle East & Africa: 10% and South America: 10%

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1371630

Reason to access this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall ethylene carbonate market and the sub segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.