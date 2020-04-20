Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market by size, share, development, industry growth and demand forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market is estimated to be valued at USD 27.6 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 37.0 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 6.1%. This report spread across 160 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 121 tables and 40 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market:

Crown Holdings, Inc (US)

Ball Corporation (US)

Silgan Holdings Inc. (US)

Ardagh Group (Luxembourg)

CAN-PACK S.A. (Poland)

Kian Joo Group (Malaysia)

CPMC Holdings Limited (China)

Huber Packaging Group GmbH (Germany)

CCL Industries (US)

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd (Japan)

Universal Can Corporation (Japan)

Independent Can Company (US)

Visy (Australia)

Mauser Packaging Solution (Germany)

Lageen Food Packaging (Israel)

Massilly Holding S.A.S (France)

Wilkinson Containers Ltd. (UK)

Unimpack (Netherlands)

Müller und Bauer GmbH (Germany)

Allied Cans (Canada)

“By material, the aluminum segment accounted for the larger share in 2018.”

The aluminum segment accounted for a major share in the global food & beverage metal cans market, on the basis of material, in 2018. Aluminum is majorly used as a raw material in the manufacturing of metal cans. Aluminum is a very cost-effective raw material used in the food & beverage industry and can customize the packaging with colors, 3D prints, and embossing. Due to its properties such as lightweight, impermeable, and high flexibility makes it optimal as a material for packaging, the segment accounted for a significant share in the food & beverage metal cans market.

“By degree of internal pressure, the pressurized can segment in the food & beverage metal cans market is estimated to account for the larger share.”

Based on degree of internal pressure, the food & beverage metal cans market is segmented into pressurized cans and vacuum cans. The pressurized cans are estimated to account for the larger share for food & beverage metal cans market, because of their high usage in the beverage industry. Pressurized cans are light in weight and reduce the cost of logistics, therefore driving the market for beverage cans.

“North America accounted for the largest share in the food & beverage metal cans market, due to the higher acceptability and growing awareness toward sustainability issues.”

The food & beverage metal cans market in the North American region is largely driven by growing consumer awareness toward environmental sustainability. North America is among the biggest consumer of aluminum cans and is mainly dominated by a large number of consumers for packaged food and beverages in the world.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 -45%, Tier 2 -30%,and Tier 3 -25%

By Designation: C-level – 25%,D-level -40%, and Others*-35%

By Region: Asia Pacific – 55%, Europe – 20%, North America – 15%,and RoW**- 10%

Competitive Landscape of Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Dynamic Differentiators

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Visionary Leaders

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Product Portfolio Analysis Of Top Players In Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market

3.2 Business Strategy Excellence Of Top Players In Food & Beverage Metal Cans Market

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 Expansions & Investments

4.2 New Product Launches

4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

4.4 Agreements, Joint Ventures, And Partnerships

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Startup/Sme)

5.1 Progressive Companies

5.2 Starting Blocks

5.3 Responsive Companies

5.4 Dynamic Companies

6 Competitive Benchmarking

6.1 Strength Of Product Portfolio

6.2 Business Strategy Excellence

Research Coverage:

This report segments the food & beverage metal cans market, on the basis of material, type, degree of internal pressure, application, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the food & beverage metal cans market, high-growth regions, countries, industry trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.