FPGA Market to 2025 – Growing Steady at 7.6% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 8.6 Billion

The Global FPGA Market size is projected to grow from US$ 5.9 Billion in 2020 to US$ 8.6 Billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 181 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 82 tables and 47 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the FPGA Market:

Xilinx, Inc. (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

Microchip Technology Inc. (US)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (US)

QuickLogic Corporation (US)

Efinix, Inc. (US)

Flex Logic Technologies, Inc. (US)

GOWIN Semiconductor Corp. (China)

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation (US)

S2C, Inc. (US)

The electric segment is expected to be the largest market, by type, during the forecast period. The growth is evident owing to the rising demand for highly accurate, fast, and precise, smart electric meters for dynamic pricing and increased billing transparency for consumers across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific region.

“The low-end FPGA segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

In 2019, the less than 28 nm segment held the largest size of the FPGA market. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025. The growth of the less than 28 nm segment can be attributed to the increased adoption of FPGA with less than 28 nm node size owing to their low power consumption, as well as ease of remote system upgrading and reprogramming them. The adoption of 10 nm node size FPGA in high-end applications such as edge computing, 5G networking, data centers, and AI has also reinforced the growth of this segment of the market.

“The SRAM-based FPGA segment held the largest market share of the FPGA market in 2019.”

The SRAM segment is projected to account for the largest size of the FPGA industry from 2020 to 2025. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the capability of SRAM-based FPGA to be easily programmed. Moreover, the ability of SRAM-based FPGA to use the internal flash memory eliminates the requirement of external memory units.

“The telecommunication vertical segment held the largest market share of the FPGA market in 2019.”

In 2019, the telecommunications segment held the largest share of the FPGA industry. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increased dependency of the telecommunication infrastructure on FPGA. Increasing mobile data traffic and rising adoption of 5G network infrastructure across the world have also contributed significantly to the growth of this segment of the market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 =45%, Tier 2 =35%, and Tier 3 =20%

By Designation: C-level Executives = 35%, Managers = 43%, and Others (sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers, as well as members of various organizations) =22%

By Region: North America=33%, Europe=30%, APAC= 24%, and RoW=13%

Competitive Landscape of FPGA Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Product Launches And Developments

3.2 Partnerships, Contracts, And Collaborations

3.3 Acquisitions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.4 Emerging Companies

5 Strength Of Product Portfolio

6 Business Strategy Excellence

Research Coverage:

This report offers detailed insights into the global FPGA market based on configuration, node size, technology, vertical, and region. Based on the configuration, the FPGA industry has been segmented into low-end FPGA, mid-range FPGA, and high-end FPGA. Based onthe node size, the market has been divided into FPGAs with less than 28 nm, 28–90 nm, and more than 90 nm. Based onthe technology, the FPGA market has been classified into SRAM, Flash, and antifuse-based FPGAs.