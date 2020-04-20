Gas Separation Membrane Market Size, Forecasts, Emerging Trends, Research Report 2026| Air Products, Air Liquide, UBE, Grasys, Evonik, Fujifilm

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Gas Separation Membrane Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Gas Separation Membrane market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Gas Separation Membrane market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Gas Separation Membrane market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Gas Separation Membrane market.

Leading players of the global Gas Separation Membrane market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Gas Separation Membrane market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Gas Separation Membrane market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Gas Separation Membrane market.

The major players that are operating in the global Gas Separation Membrane market are: Air Products, Air Liquide, UBE, Grasys, Evonik, Fujifilm, Generon IGS, Honeywell, MTR, Borsig, Parker Hannifin, Tianbang, SSS, Schlumberger

Global Gas Separation Membrane Market by Product Type: Hollow Fiber, Spiral Wound, Others

Global Gas Separation Membrane Market by Application: Isolation of Inert N2 from Air, H2 Recovery, CO2 Removal from Natural Gas, Vapor/Nitrogen Separation, Other Applications

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Gas Separation Membrane market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Gas Separation Membrane market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Gas Separation Membrane market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Gas Separation Membrane market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Gas Separation Membrane market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Gas Separation Membrane market

Highlighting important trends of the global Gas Separation Membrane market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Gas Separation Membrane market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Gas Separation Membrane market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Gas Separation Membrane Market Overview

1.1 Gas Separation Membrane Product Overview

1.2 Gas Separation Membrane Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Hollow Fiber

1.2.2 Spiral Wound

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Gas Separation Membrane Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Gas Separation Membrane Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Gas Separation Membrane Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Gas Separation Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Gas Separation Membrane Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Gas Separation Membrane Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Gas Separation Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Gas Separation Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Gas Separation Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Gas Separation Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Gas Separation Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membrane Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Gas Separation Membrane Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Gas Separation Membrane Industry

1.5.1.1 Gas Separation Membrane Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Gas Separation Membrane Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Gas Separation Membrane Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Gas Separation Membrane Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Gas Separation Membrane Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Gas Separation Membrane Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Gas Separation Membrane Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Gas Separation Membrane Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Gas Separation Membrane Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Gas Separation Membrane Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Gas Separation Membrane as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Gas Separation Membrane Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Gas Separation Membrane Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Gas Separation Membrane Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Gas Separation Membrane Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Gas Separation Membrane Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Gas Separation Membrane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Gas Separation Membrane Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Gas Separation Membrane Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Gas Separation Membrane Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Gas Separation Membrane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Gas Separation Membrane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Gas Separation Membrane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Separation Membrane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Separation Membrane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Gas Separation Membrane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Gas Separation Membrane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Gas Separation Membrane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Gas Separation Membrane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membrane Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membrane Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Gas Separation Membrane by Application

4.1 Gas Separation Membrane Segment by Application

4.1.1 Isolation of Inert N2 from Air

4.1.2 H2 Recovery

4.1.3 CO2 Removal from Natural Gas

4.1.4 Vapor/Nitrogen Separation

4.1.5 Other Applications

4.2 Global Gas Separation Membrane Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Gas Separation Membrane Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Gas Separation Membrane Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Gas Separation Membrane Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Gas Separation Membrane by Application

4.5.2 Europe Gas Separation Membrane by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Gas Separation Membrane by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Gas Separation Membrane by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membrane by Application

5 North America Gas Separation Membrane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Gas Separation Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Gas Separation Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Gas Separation Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Gas Separation Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Gas Separation Membrane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Gas Separation Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Gas Separation Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Gas Separation Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Gas Separation Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Gas Separation Membrane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Separation Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Separation Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gas Separation Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gas Separation Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Gas Separation Membrane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Gas Separation Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Gas Separation Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Gas Separation Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Gas Separation Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membrane Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membrane Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gas Separation Membrane Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Gas Separation Membrane Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Gas Separation Membrane Business

10.1 Air Products

10.1.1 Air Products Corporation Information

10.1.2 Air Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Air Products Gas Separation Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Air Products Gas Separation Membrane Products Offered

10.1.5 Air Products Recent Development

10.2 Air Liquide

10.2.1 Air Liquide Corporation Information

10.2.2 Air Liquide Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Air Liquide Gas Separation Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Air Products Gas Separation Membrane Products Offered

10.2.5 Air Liquide Recent Development

10.3 UBE

10.3.1 UBE Corporation Information

10.3.2 UBE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 UBE Gas Separation Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 UBE Gas Separation Membrane Products Offered

10.3.5 UBE Recent Development

10.4 Grasys

10.4.1 Grasys Corporation Information

10.4.2 Grasys Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Grasys Gas Separation Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Grasys Gas Separation Membrane Products Offered

10.4.5 Grasys Recent Development

10.5 Evonik

10.5.1 Evonik Corporation Information

10.5.2 Evonik Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Evonik Gas Separation Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Evonik Gas Separation Membrane Products Offered

10.5.5 Evonik Recent Development

10.6 Fujifilm

10.6.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

10.6.2 Fujifilm Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Fujifilm Gas Separation Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Fujifilm Gas Separation Membrane Products Offered

10.6.5 Fujifilm Recent Development

10.7 Generon IGS

10.7.1 Generon IGS Corporation Information

10.7.2 Generon IGS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Generon IGS Gas Separation Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Generon IGS Gas Separation Membrane Products Offered

10.7.5 Generon IGS Recent Development

10.8 Honeywell

10.8.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.8.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Honeywell Gas Separation Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Honeywell Gas Separation Membrane Products Offered

10.8.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.9 MTR

10.9.1 MTR Corporation Information

10.9.2 MTR Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 MTR Gas Separation Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 MTR Gas Separation Membrane Products Offered

10.9.5 MTR Recent Development

10.10 Borsig

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Gas Separation Membrane Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Borsig Gas Separation Membrane Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Borsig Recent Development

10.11 Parker Hannifin

10.11.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

10.11.2 Parker Hannifin Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Parker Hannifin Gas Separation Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Parker Hannifin Gas Separation Membrane Products Offered

10.11.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

10.12 Tianbang

10.12.1 Tianbang Corporation Information

10.12.2 Tianbang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Tianbang Gas Separation Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Tianbang Gas Separation Membrane Products Offered

10.12.5 Tianbang Recent Development

10.13 SSS

10.13.1 SSS Corporation Information

10.13.2 SSS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 SSS Gas Separation Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 SSS Gas Separation Membrane Products Offered

10.13.5 SSS Recent Development

10.14 Schlumberger

10.14.1 Schlumberger Corporation Information

10.14.2 Schlumberger Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Schlumberger Gas Separation Membrane Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Schlumberger Gas Separation Membrane Products Offered

10.14.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

11 Gas Separation Membrane Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Gas Separation Membrane Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Gas Separation Membrane Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

