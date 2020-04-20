Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market to 2025 – Growing Steady at 27.0% CAGR and Projected to Reach US$ 32.3 Billion

According to Market Study Report, Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Gesture Recognition and Touchless Sensing Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Gesture Recognition Market is projected to reach USD 32.3 Billion in 2025 from USD 9.8 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 27.0%. This report spread across 187 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 105 tables and 71 figures are now available in this research.

Microsoft Corporation (US)

Microchip Technology Inc. (US)

Apple Inc. (US)

Google Inc. (US)

Sony Depthsensing Solutions SA/NV (Belgium)

Infineon Technologies AG (Germany)

OmniVision Technologies Inc. (US)

IrisGuard (UK)

Cognitec Systems GmbH (Germany)

GestureTek (Canada)

pmdtechnologies ag (Germany)

“Touch-based gesture recognition to hold largest share of gesture recognition market during forecast period”

Touch-based gesture technologies allow a user to make certain gestures by touching a device itself or through a controller connected to the device. Such touch/device-based gestures can be seen in most of the smartphones available in the market—touchpad or a touch screen. The basic components involved in touch-based gesture recognition is a touchpad or touch screen. Gesture recognition is achieved by sensing physical contact on a conventional touchpad or touch screen.

“Among all technologies, sensor-based technology to hold largest share of touchless sensing market during the forecast period”

Sensors are devices that enable an electronic device to communicate with their surroundings. Two types of sensors are majorly being used in touchless sensing devices, namely, infrared sensors and capacitive sensors. Infrared sensors are capable of emitting and receiving waves in the form of heat. In the infrared spectrum, all objects emit some thermal radiations; these thermal radiations are not visible to a human eye but can be detected by an infrared sensor that will interpret thermal radiation.

“North America to hold largest share of gesture recognition market during forecast period”

The North American gesture recognition and touchless sensing market has witnessed significant advancements in the past few years. It is always at the forefront in terms of the adoption of technology and associated services. The deployment of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies in the gaming and entertainment industries have accelerated the adoption of gesture recognition products and solutions in the region.

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 50%, Tier 2 = 30%, and Tier 3 = 20%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 35%, Directors = 30%, and Others = 35%

By Region: Americas = 40%, Europe = 25%, APAC = 20%, and RoW = 15%

1 Overview

2 Ranking Analysis Of Key Players In Gesture Recognition And Touchless Sensing Market

3 Competitive Situations And Trends

3.1 Product Developments

3.2 Expansion

3.3 Contract

3.4 Collaboration

3.5 Partnership

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.4 Emerging Companies

