Global Body Composition Analyzers Market Industry Growth Analysis, Segmentation, Size, Share, Trend, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2026|COSMED srl, GENERAL ELECTRIC, OMRON Corporation, seca, Tanita, Bodystat, RJL SYSTEMS Inc, Hologic Inc., Maltron International

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are COSMED srl, GENERAL ELECTRIC, OMRON Corporation, seca, Tanita, Bodystat, RJL SYSTEMS Inc, Hologic Inc., Maltron International Ltd, InBody CO., Ltd, SELVAS Healthcare, Inc., beurer, LAICA S.p.A, AKERN SRL, ImpediMed Ltd and ImpediMed Inc. and others.

Drivers: Global Body Composition Analyzers Market

Rising number of geriatric population

Rising obesity

Restraint:

Regulatory framework

Opportunity:

Rising fitness industry

Challenge:

Inconsistent results

Market Trends:

Global body composition analyzers market is segmented into three notable segments which are product type, compartment model type and end user.

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into bio impedance analyzers (BIA), skinfold caliper, dual energy x-ray absorptiometry (DEXA), air displacement plethysmography (ADP), others.

On the basis of compartment model type, the market is segmented into two-compartment model, three-compartment model, multi-compartment model.

On the basis of end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, health fitness club, academy, others. The health fitness club is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL BODY COMPOSITION ANALYZERS MARKET

By Product Type

(Bio Impedance Analyzers, Dual Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry, Skinfold Caliper, Air Displacement Plethysmography, Others),

Compartment Model Type

(Two-Compartment Model, Three-Compartment Model, Multi-Compartment Models),

End User

(Health Fitness Club, Hospital & Clinics, Academy, Others),

Geography

(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

