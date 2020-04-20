Global Gift Card Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Forecast to 2026

According to BlueWeave Consulting, the Global Gift Card Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The Global Gift Card Market is projected to reach the valuation of USD million by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of 13% during the forecast period 2020- 2026. The market is growing owing to various factors. Consumers prefer to receive a gift card or prepaid cards as incentives to other options like discounts, checks, or merchandise, which is driving the market growth. The other factors that are fueling the gift cards market are the rise in acceptance for the retail industry, upsurge in application areas among the users. The technological innovations in product offerings are the prime aspects that are forthrightly responsible for driving the global gift card market. Gift cards are an alternative for money that supports hassle-free purchasing in events, such as dining, entertainment, retail purchases, and others, which motivate customers to go for gift cards, and is contributing to the growth of the gift card market.

The Asia Pacific is anticipated to have the fasted growth rate in the global gift market in the forecast horizon of 2020-26 due to the urbanization, high per capita income, and demand in the corporate firms to offer incentives to their employees in the form of gift cards.

The major market players in the gift card are Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., DOCUMAX Inc., Fidelity National Information Services Inc., Givex Corp, InComm Holdings Inc., National Gift Card Corp., Plastek Card Solutions, Inc., Qwikcilver Solutions, Pvt. Ltd., Stored Value Solutions, Inc., Duracard, Cashstar, Staples, Walmart, Lowe’s, Best Buy, Sam’s Club and other prominent players are expanding their presence in the market by implementing various business strategies.

Based on type, the Gift Card market segmented into Open Loop Gift Cards, Closed Loop Gift Cards, and E-gifting. Open Loop Gift cards segment is expected to have the highest growth as it can be redeemed anywhere that brand of card is accepted. While the Closed Loop Gift card can be redeemed only at a specific retailer. E-cards are customizable according to the requirement of the customer within a website for special occasions and can be sent through the internet to the customers. The market of E-card is expected to grow at a high rate in the forecast period.

Based on Merchant type, the Gift Card market segmented into Food Supermarkets, Department Stores, Restaurants, Coffee Shops, Discount Stores, Entertainment, Hotels, and Others. Corporate sector offer incentives to their employees in the form of gift cards for their excellent performance. Discount Stores are estimated to grow at a very high rate as E-commerce websites like Amazon, Flipkart, etc., are offering gift cards to their customers, to ensure repeated site visits. This is also a prominent factor aiding the market growth of global gift card.

By geography, the global Gift Card Market segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. APAC is predicted to have the fastest growth in the global Gift Card market over the forecast horizon. The urbanization, higher per capita income, and demand in the corporate sector in developing countries like China and India are fueling the overall growth of the global Gift Card market. North America is at the immobility stage due to the presence of large numbers of companies in the region.

