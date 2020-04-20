Global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market: Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020- 2026) | CAGR of 5.35%

Global Organic Personal Care Ingredients witness market size of USD 8.12 Billion in 2019 and predicted to reach USD 11.7 Billion by 2026 with a significant CAGR of 5.35% during the forcast period 2020-2026. The antioxidant properties and the existence of herbal extracts in natural and organic personal care products are contributing to the popularity of the products among the consumers. Therefore, due to the various benefits, the demand for organic personal care products that are derived from natural ingredients is growing rapidly among men and women. The organic personal care and cosmetic products are used by various individuals globally. Extreme weather conditions have increased the adoption of skin care products such as sunscreen creams, moisturizing creams and lotions, and lotions. Additionally, increasing trend of using skin and sun care products by men have also contributed to the sales of personal care products increasing health awareness among consumers would eventually contribute to the growth of the global organic personal care and cosmetics market.

The major market players in the Organic Personal Care Ingredients market are Galaxy Surfactants Ltd., Croda International plc, Cargill, Inc., Agrana Beteiligungs-AG, Evonik Industries, Clariant International Ltd., BASF SE, AkzoNobel, GatteFosse SAS, Lubrizol Corporation, DowDuPont, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Seppic S.A., Floratech, Lucas Meyer Cosmetics, Alban Muller International SAS, Rita McQueen Products, Vivimed Labs Ltd., Silab, and other prominent players. These vendors have adopted various startegies to expand their offerings in the market.

Based on type, global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market is segmented into Organic Ingredients, Natural Ingredients. Among the type segments, the organic segment is expected to hold the majority revenue share in the market and is projected to continue during the forecast period. This growth of the segment is due to the increased customer towards adoption of organic products with natural ingredients such as vegetables, fruits, and herbs.

Based on product, global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market projected into Natural surfactants, Emollients, Active ingredients, Sugar polymers, Natural Preservatives, and Others. Emollients is expected to hold the significant market share over the forecast period. Demand for emollients is anticipated to be largely driven by positive drifts in the skin care, cosmetic, and hair care industries. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding personal grooming and care is expected to boost the demand over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing purchasing power in countries such as Mexico, India, and Brazil are contributing to increasing purchase of organic cosmetics and other personal care products.

Based on application, global Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market fragmented into Skin Care, Oral Care, Hair Care, Cosmetics, and Others. The skin care segment is expected to register the highest share during the forecast period. Skin care includes face cleansers, moisturizers, toner & mist, eye creams, multipurpose balms, scrubs & exfoliators, facial serum & oils, face masks, & acne treatment. These active multifunctional ingredients can offer more than one function in a specific personal care product. For example, blemish balm (BB) cream that has been promoted as a multifunctional product that can treat various skin problems such as dullness, aging, and tanning due to overexposure to the sun.

Geographically, the global Organic Personal Care Ingredients market bifurcated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America & Middle East & Africa. The organic personal care ingredients market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The countries such as Japan, China, and India has the high demand for organic personal care ingredients and have witnessed a substantial growth in product demand during the past few years due to growing disposable income and rising awareness about the ill-effects of synthetic products.

