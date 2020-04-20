Global Shared Mobility Market Comprehensive Study by Key Players: Careem; Taxify OÜ; Gett; Maxi Mobility S.L.; The Hertz Corporation.; Enterprise Holdings Inc

Shared Mobility Industry: 2020 Market Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Shared Mobility Market. This Shared Mobility market research analysis report starts with a basic introduction of the 2019 market segmentation, future scenario, ABC industry growth rate, and industrial opportunities to 2028. Company profile comprises assigning such as company synopsis, commercial synopsis, work strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and present developments. The report forecasts the innovative applications of Shared Mobility market on the basis of these estimations. The Shared Mobility report gives out an outlook of the business chain structure and explains the industry environment, then analyzed the market size and forecast by product, region and market application.

In Depth Analysis of the Market

Global Shared Mobility Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 128.96 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 753.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing cost of commuting which has been caused by increased fuel prices and traffic congestion.

The key players examine the Shared Mobility market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Shared Mobility expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Shared Mobility strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Shared Mobility market are:

Avis Budget Group; car2go NA, LLC; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.; global car sharing car rental Ltd.; Grab; Uber Technologies Inc.; ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Lyft Inc.; Careem; Taxify OÜ; Gett; Maxi Mobility S.L.; The Hertz Corporation.; Enterprise Holdings Inc.; MOBIKO and ofo Inc.

Market Definition: Global Shared Mobility Market

Shared mobility is a commuting service wherein organizations provide commercial vehicles for commuting from one place to another. The owners of various commercial vehicles provide their fleet of vehicles to an organization which then provides these vehicles for hiring, ride sharing, mobility, etc. The fare is calculated on the distance and time it took to travel from one place to another.

Segmentation: Global Shared Mobility Market

By Service

Ride Hailing

Bike Sharing

Ride Sharing

Car Sharing

Others

By Vehicle Type

Cars

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Others

Buses & Coaches

By Sector Type

Unorganized

Organized

By Business Model

Peer-To-Peer (P2P)

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

By Autonomy Level

Manual

Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

By Power Source

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Powered

Geography

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Shared Mobility Market:

In October 2018, Volkswagen AG and Mobileye collaborated for the launch of commercialised autonomous ride sharing service in Israel by 2019. In this collaboration, Volkswagen will be responsible for the provision of a fleet of electric vehicles whereas Mobileye will assume responsibility for integration of autonomous technology in these vehicles

In May 2018, Taxify OÜ announced that they had risen USD 175 million funding from Daimler AG, increasing the valuation of Taxify to USD 1 billion. This expansion will help them in establishing their operations in Europe and Africa and will expand their employees helping them provide better services to their consumers

Shared Mobility Market: Drivers

Growth in the prevalence of facilities available for ride sharing over the internet amid increasing penetration of internet-based services is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing concerns regarding the environment and cost-effective methods of transportation through these services are drivers expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Shared Mobility Market : Restraints

Lack of preference in travelling with unknown individuals while sharing transportation is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns regarding theft of private information and requirement of taking a longer common route because of sharing transportation is expected to restrain the market growth

Strategic Key Insights Of The Shared Mobility Report:



Production Analysis – Production of the Patient Handling Equipment is analyzed with respect to different regions, types and applications. Here, price analysis of various Shared Mobility Market key players is also covered.

• Sales and Revenue Analysis – Both, sales and revenue are studied for the different regions of the Shared Mobility Market. Another major aspect, price, which plays an important part in the revenue generation, is also assessed in this section for the various regions.

• Supply and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies supply and consumption for the Shared Mobility Market. This part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Import and export figures are also given in this part.

Competitors – In this section, various Shared Mobility industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.• Analytical Tools – The Shared Mobility Market report consists the precisely studied and evaluated information of the key players and their market scope using several analytical tools, including SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, investment return analysis, and feasibility study. These tools have been used to efficiently study the growth of the major industry participants.• The 360-degree Shared Mobility overview based on a global and regional level. Market share, value, volume, and production capacity is analyzed on global, regional and country level. And a complete and useful guide for new market aspirants• Facilitates decision making in view of noteworthy and gauging information also the drivers and limitations available of the market

Customize report of “Global Shared Mobility Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Other important Shared Mobility Market data available in this report:

Market share and year-over-year growth of key players in promising regions

Emerging opportunities, competitive landscape, revenue and share of main manufacturers.

Key performing regions (APAC, EMEA, Americas) along with their sub-regions are detailed in this report.

Strategic recommendations, forecast & growth areas of the Shared Mobility Market.

This report discusses the market summary, market scope& gives a brief outline of the Shared Mobility Market

Challenges for the new entrants, trends & market drivers.

Competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches & acquisitions.

