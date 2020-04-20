Hi-Fi System Market by System (Product, Device), Connectivity Technology (Wired, Wireless (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Airplay, Others)), Application – Global Forecast to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Hi-Fi System Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Hi-Fi System Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Hi-Fi System Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Hi-Fi System Market is expected to grow from USD 13.6 Billion in 2020 to USD 17.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2%. This report spread across 150 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 108 tables and 55 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Hi-Fi System Market:

Samsung Electronics Co. (South Korea)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

Apple Inc. (US)

Bose Corporation (US)

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

LG Electronics (South Korea)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

DEI Holdings, Inc. (US)

Yamaha Corporation (Japan)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Onkyo Corporation (Japan)

Sonos, Inc. (US)

“Wireless connectivity technology expected to register the highest CAGR in the Hi-Fi system market during the forecast period.”

The rising adoption of wireless audio systems is expected to drive the market for Hi-Fi systems during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the initiatives undertaken by manufacturers to increase the throughput of wireless audio devices equipped with various advanced technologies that are used in consumer electronics. Wireless technologies have started gaining momentum in the market as they do not require renovation or reconstruction, and minimize the requirement of wires.

“Residential application held the largest share of the Hi-Fi system market in 2019.”

The growing demand for wireless Hi-Fi systems and the concept of smart homes is expected to drive the market for the residential application. The rise in global demand for smartphones, computers, and tablets equipped with wireless headphones and headsets is also contributing toward the growth of the residential application.

“APAC expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period”

APAC held the largest share of the Hi-Fi system market in 2019 in terms of revenue, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Vast customer base and growing purchasing power of consumers are the major factors contributing toward the growth of the market in APAC. The growing popularity of wireless connectivity technology and the increasing requirement for mobility are also driving the market for Hi-Fi systems in this region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 = 25%, Tier 2 = 35%, and Tier 3 = 40%

By Designation: C-Level Executives = 35%, Directors = 25%, and Others = 40%

By Region: Europe = 43%, APAC = 29%, North America = 14%, and RoW = 14%

Competitive Landscape of Hi-Fi System Market:

1 Introduction

2 Ranking Analysis Of Key Players In Hi-Fi System Market

3 Competitive Situations And Trends

3.1 Product Launches

3.2 Partnership

3.3 Acquisition

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

4.1 Visionary Leaders

4.2 Innovators

4.3 Dynamic Differentiators

4.4 Emerging Companies

Research Coverage:

In this report, the Hi-Fi system market has been segmented on the basis of system, connectivity technology, application, and geography. The report also discusses the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the market. It gives a detailed view of the market across four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW. Value chain analysis has been included in the report, along with the key players and their competitive analysis in the Hi-Fi system ecosystem.