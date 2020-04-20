Impregnating Resins Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 1.9 Billion by 2025” in New Research

According to Market Study Report, Impregnating Resins Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Impregnating Resins Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Impregnating Resins Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Impregnating Resins Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2020 to USD 1.9 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period This report spread across 134 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Impregnating Resins Market:

Elants (Germany)

Axalta Coating Systems (US)

Voll Roll Holdings (Switzerland)

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

Henkel (Germany)

Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan)

“The solventless type segment is estimated to be the largest type segment of impregnating resins during the forecast period.”

The solventless type segment accounts for the largest market share, in terms of value and volume, in the impregnating resins market. This segment includes monomer-based epoxy, alkyd, unsaturated polyester, and other resins. These resin formulations have low viscosity that ensures fast and deep impregnation of rotational machines. Advantages offered by solventless impregnation, such as room temperature impregnation, excellent stability, very high reactivity, and versatile processability, are boosting the consumption of these resins.

“The automotive components segment is expected to be the fastest-growing impregnating resins application during the forecast period.”

The automotive components segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Impregnating resins are used in automotive components for the impregnation of starters & alternators in conventional vehicles and electric motors in electric vehicles. Accelerated decarbonization and stringent regulations to reduce greenhouse gas emission (GHG) are propelling the demand for electric vehicles, which ultimately boosts the consumption of impregnating resins.

“Europe is estimated to be the largest consumer of impregnating resins during the forecast period.”

Europe is estimated to be the largest impregnating resins market in terms of value. Decentralization and decarbonization of the energy sector in the region, rising demand for automotive components, and stringent government regulations to curb pollution levels and to reduce the need for expensive fossil fuels are the primary drivers of the impregnating resins market in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I – 25%, Tier II – 50%, and Tier III – 25%

By Designation: C Level – 20%, Director Level – 30%, and Others – 50%

By Region: Europe – 30%, APAC – 25%, North America – 20%, South America – 15%, Middle East & Africa – 10%

Research Coverage:

The objective of this study is to define, describe, and forecast the impregnating resins market based on various segmentations and strategically analyze these market segments concerning individual growth trends, growth prospects, and contribution to the overall growth. In this report, the impregnating resins market has been segmented based on type, application, and region.