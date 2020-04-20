Increasing funding by government and private firms driving low-code development platform market

When segmented by enterprise size, the categories of the low-code development platform market are small and medium enterprises (SME) and large enterprises. Of these, the market was led by large enterprises during the historical period (2014–2018), as such organizations have relatively higher budget for procuring such advanced technology. The SME category would grow faster during the forecast period, as several of these would adopt cost-effective cloud-based solutions, to increase their app development rate and decrease their operational costs.

The fact that this technology significantly lessens the dependence on IT professionals is the primary reason for the low-code development platform market growth. Various departments within a firm need applications for smooth operations, but the delay in receiving the apps hampers productivity. To deal with this, companies hire IT professionals, who leverage platform as a service (PaaS) and programming languages, such as .NET and Java. As this incurs heavy expenses, companies are adopting the low-code development platform, as it allows even non-professionals to create apps.

Swift and cost-effective app and software development has become especially important in this era of digital transformation. To stay ahead in the competition, companies across various industries are digitizing their business processes. The World Economic Forum had claimed that in 2019, the total spending on digital transformation across the world would increase by 18% from 2018, to reach $1.2 trillion. Thus, digitization is a major market growth driver, as the technology allows for faster creation of software than traditional programming methods.

The low-code development platform market is also being positively influenced by uncertainty in the regulatory landscape. In the aftermath of crippling cyber-attacks, such as the data leak of around 87 million Facebook users in 2018, governments across the globe implemented strict regulations regarding the protection of customers’ personal data. Therefore, while developing business applications, companies need to consider regulatory compliance. With the use of the low-code development platform, apps that comply with data security regulations can be easily created.