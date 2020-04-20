Latest Trending Report on Security Information and Event Management Market Growing Technology Trends and Business Opportunities by 2025 | SolarWinds, IBM, Micro Focus, Rapid7, RSA, McAfee, Splunk and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Security Information and Event Management Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Security Information and Event Management Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Security Information and Event Management Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) Market size is expected to grow from USD 4.2 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. This report spread across 185 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 137 tables and 35 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Security Information and Event Management Market:

SolarWinds (US)

IBM (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

Rapid7 (US)

RSA (US)

McAfee (US)

Splunk (US)

ManageEngine (US)

LogRhythm (US)

Sumo Logic (US)

Exabeam (US)

Securonix (US)

Alert Logic (US)

Graylog (US)

BlackStratus (US)

AlienVault (US)

Forinet (US)

LogPoint (Denmark)

Gurucul (US)

Cygilant (US)

“Cloud segment to hold a higher market share during the forecast period”

SIEM solutions are deployed using two modes: on-premises and cloud. Depending on the requirements of organizations as well as users, companies can decide between cloud and on-premises deployment modes. The cloud-based deployment mode provides organizations with benefits such as increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and improved IT security. The demand for SaaS-based security solutions is rapidly increasing, as the central delivery model meets IT security needs.

“Large enterprises segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Based on organization size, the SIEM market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. Large enterprises are the early adopters of threat intelligence solutions, as they use a large number of business applications that are susceptible to the increasing cyber attacks. Huge volumes of data, along with various business applications and processes of enterprises, involve an elevated level of complexities and distributed environments. The large enterprises prefer implementing solutions that can provide them assistance in increasing their profits.

“North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period”

North America is a technologically advanced region and is considered to be a leader in the global cybersecurity market due to the presence of major security vendors. The region is also considered to be a leader in the field of SIEM technology. North America is highly regulated and controlled by various government standards and regulations. The major economies in this region are the US and Canada.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1 – 25%, Tier 2 – 55%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-Level – 50%, Director Level – 30%, and Others – 20%

By Region: North America – 55%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 15%, RoW – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Security Information and Event Management Market:

1 Microquadrant Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

Research Coverage:

The report includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the SIEM market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.The report segments the SIEM market by component, application, organization size, deployment mode, vertical, and region.