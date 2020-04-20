Middle East and Africa (MEA) Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) Market Is Thriving Worldwide | Latest Innovation, Advance Technology, Top Companies

According to Market Study Report, Middle East and Africa (MEA) Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3097649

The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) Market size is projected to grow from USD 336 Million in 2020 to USD 1094 Million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 26.6% during the forecast period. This report spread across 221 pages, profiling 28 companies and supported with 75 tables and 83 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) Market:

Cisco (US)

CommScope (US)

HPE (US)

Huawei (China)

Ubiquiti(US)

Extreme Networks (US)

Cambium (US)

Juniper (US)

Fortinet (US)

Arista (US)

ADTRAN (US)

ALE (France)

stc (Saudi Arabia)

Linksys (US)

Cradlepoint (US)

TP-Link (China)

EnGenius (Singapore)

Etisalat (UAE)

EZELINK (UAE)

NETGEAR (US)

WAFAINET (Saudi Arabia)

Creative Solutions (Saudi Arabia)

Ctelecoms (Saudi Arabia)

ExterNetworks (US)

du (UAE)

AllCAD Solutions (India)

Airangel WiFi (UK)

D-Link (Taiwan)

“Managed services segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period”

Managed services manage end-to-end Wi-Fi network infrastructure to deliver optimum network performance. Service providers remotely manage indoor and outdoor Access Points (APs) with the help of cloud controllers. With the WaaS service model, service providers offer end-to-end Wi-Fi services that include provisioning, configuration, deployment, installation, commissioning, and management. This model is best suitable for Small and Medium0sized Enterprises (SMEs) with low budget for Wi-Fi infrastructure.

Access full report (Discount 20% or More) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3097649

“Small and medium-sized enterprises segment to grow at a higher CAGR during forecast period”

Organizations with less than 999 employees are considered under the SMEs segment. These organizations struggle with low network infrastructure budget, despite advancements in technologies. However, with the availability of low-cost cloud services and the as-a-service model, SMEs have shifted their focus on digital transformation to benefit from emerging technologies, such as cloud, analytics, IoT, and Software-defined Networking (SDN).

“Saudi Arabia to record the highest market share in the MEA WaaS market in 2020”

Saudi Arabia is the region’s largest IT market, and the digital transformation with the penetration of smartphones and broadband has actuated the market of WaaS in the country. The country has established the National Committee for Digital Transformation for legislations and policies for digitization at the government level. The demand is also stimulated by the development of smart city projects in the country.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-level – 45%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 25%

By Region: North America – 15%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 10%, and MEA– 55%

Competitive Landscape of Middle East and Africa (MEA) Wi-Fi as a Service (WaaS) Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Scenario

2.1 Partnerships

2.2 New Product Launches

2.3 Acquisitions

2.4 Business Expansions

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=3097649

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall MEA WaaS market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.