Oligonucleotides Market Demand, Volume, Growth ratio, Industry Challenges and Future Forecasts to 2026| Integrated DNA Technologies, Agilent, Sigma-aldrich, Eurofins Genomics
LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Oligonucleotides Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Oligonucleotides market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Oligonucleotides market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Oligonucleotides market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Oligonucleotides market.
Leading players of the global Oligonucleotides market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Oligonucleotides market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Oligonucleotides market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Oligonucleotides market.
The major players that are operating in the global Oligonucleotides market are: Integrated DNA Technologies, Agilent, Sigma-aldrich, Eurofins Genomics, L.G.C Biosearch Technologies, Eurogentec S.A, Nitto Denko Avecia Inc, GenScript, BBI Life Sciences, GeneDesign, TriLink BioTechnologies, SGS DNA, LC Sciences, Twist Bioscience, Creative Biogene, General Biosystems
Global Oligonucleotides Market by Product Type: DNA Oligos, RNA Oligos
Global Oligonucleotides Market by Application: Pharmaceutical, Research, Diagnostic
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Oligonucleotides market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Oligonucleotides market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Oligonucleotides market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Oligonucleotides market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Oligonucleotides market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Oligonucleotides market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Oligonucleotides market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Oligonucleotides market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Oligonucleotides market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Oligonucleotides Market Overview
1.1 Oligonucleotides Product Overview
1.2 Oligonucleotides Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 DNA Oligos
1.2.2 RNA Oligos
1.3 Global Oligonucleotides Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Oligonucleotides Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Oligonucleotides Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Oligonucleotides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Oligonucleotides Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Oligonucleotides Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Oligonucleotides Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Oligonucleotides Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotides Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Oligonucleotides Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Oligonucleotides Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Oligonucleotides Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Oligonucleotides Industry
1.5.1.1 Oligonucleotides Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Oligonucleotides Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Oligonucleotides Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Oligonucleotides Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Oligonucleotides Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Oligonucleotides Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Oligonucleotides Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Oligonucleotides Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Oligonucleotides Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Oligonucleotides Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Oligonucleotides Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oligonucleotides as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oligonucleotides Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Oligonucleotides Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Oligonucleotides Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Oligonucleotides Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Oligonucleotides Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Oligonucleotides Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Oligonucleotides Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Oligonucleotides Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Oligonucleotides Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Oligonucleotides Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotides Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotides Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Oligonucleotides Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Oligonucleotides Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Oligonucleotides Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Oligonucleotides Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Oligonucleotides Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Oligonucleotides Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Oligonucleotides by Application
4.1 Oligonucleotides Segment by Application
4.1.1 Pharmaceutical
4.1.2 Research
4.1.3 Diagnostic
4.2 Global Oligonucleotides Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Oligonucleotides Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Oligonucleotides Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Oligonucleotides Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Oligonucleotides by Application
4.5.2 Europe Oligonucleotides by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotides by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Oligonucleotides by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Oligonucleotides by Application
5 North America Oligonucleotides Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Oligonucleotides Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotides Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Oligonucleotides Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Oligonucleotides Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oligonucleotides Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oligonucleotides Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Oligonucleotides Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oligonucleotides Business
10.1 Integrated DNA Technologies
10.1.1 Integrated DNA Technologies Corporation Information
10.1.2 Integrated DNA Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Integrated DNA Technologies Oligonucleotides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Integrated DNA Technologies Oligonucleotides Products Offered
10.1.5 Integrated DNA Technologies Recent Development
10.2 Agilent
10.2.1 Agilent Corporation Information
10.2.2 Agilent Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Agilent Oligonucleotides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Integrated DNA Technologies Oligonucleotides Products Offered
10.2.5 Agilent Recent Development
10.3 Sigma-aldrich
10.3.1 Sigma-aldrich Corporation Information
10.3.2 Sigma-aldrich Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 Sigma-aldrich Oligonucleotides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Sigma-aldrich Oligonucleotides Products Offered
10.3.5 Sigma-aldrich Recent Development
10.4 Eurofins Genomics
10.4.1 Eurofins Genomics Corporation Information
10.4.2 Eurofins Genomics Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Eurofins Genomics Oligonucleotides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Eurofins Genomics Oligonucleotides Products Offered
10.4.5 Eurofins Genomics Recent Development
10.5 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies
10.5.1 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Corporation Information
10.5.2 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Oligonucleotides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Oligonucleotides Products Offered
10.5.5 L.G.C Biosearch Technologies Recent Development
10.6 Eurogentec S.A
10.6.1 Eurogentec S.A Corporation Information
10.6.2 Eurogentec S.A Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Eurogentec S.A Oligonucleotides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Eurogentec S.A Oligonucleotides Products Offered
10.6.5 Eurogentec S.A Recent Development
10.7 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc
10.7.1 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Corporation Information
10.7.2 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Oligonucleotides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Oligonucleotides Products Offered
10.7.5 Nitto Denko Avecia Inc Recent Development
10.8 GenScript
10.8.1 GenScript Corporation Information
10.8.2 GenScript Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 GenScript Oligonucleotides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 GenScript Oligonucleotides Products Offered
10.8.5 GenScript Recent Development
10.9 BBI Life Sciences
10.9.1 BBI Life Sciences Corporation Information
10.9.2 BBI Life Sciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 BBI Life Sciences Oligonucleotides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 BBI Life Sciences Oligonucleotides Products Offered
10.9.5 BBI Life Sciences Recent Development
10.10 GeneDesign
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Oligonucleotides Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 GeneDesign Oligonucleotides Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 GeneDesign Recent Development
10.11 TriLink BioTechnologies
10.11.1 TriLink BioTechnologies Corporation Information
10.11.2 TriLink BioTechnologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 TriLink BioTechnologies Oligonucleotides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 TriLink BioTechnologies Oligonucleotides Products Offered
10.11.5 TriLink BioTechnologies Recent Development
10.12 SGS DNA
10.12.1 SGS DNA Corporation Information
10.12.2 SGS DNA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 SGS DNA Oligonucleotides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 SGS DNA Oligonucleotides Products Offered
10.12.5 SGS DNA Recent Development
10.13 LC Sciences
10.13.1 LC Sciences Corporation Information
10.13.2 LC Sciences Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 LC Sciences Oligonucleotides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 LC Sciences Oligonucleotides Products Offered
10.13.5 LC Sciences Recent Development
10.14 Twist Bioscience
10.14.1 Twist Bioscience Corporation Information
10.14.2 Twist Bioscience Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Twist Bioscience Oligonucleotides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Twist Bioscience Oligonucleotides Products Offered
10.14.5 Twist Bioscience Recent Development
10.15 Creative Biogene
10.15.1 Creative Biogene Corporation Information
10.15.2 Creative Biogene Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Creative Biogene Oligonucleotides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Creative Biogene Oligonucleotides Products Offered
10.15.5 Creative Biogene Recent Development
10.16 General Biosystems
10.16.1 General Biosystems Corporation Information
10.16.2 General Biosystems Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 General Biosystems Oligonucleotides Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 General Biosystems Oligonucleotides Products Offered
10.16.5 General Biosystems Recent Development
11 Oligonucleotides Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Oligonucleotides Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Oligonucleotides Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
