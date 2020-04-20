Persulfates Market 2020 Present Scenario on Growth Analysis and High Demand to 2025

According to Market Study Report, Persulfates Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Persulfates Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Persulfates Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1449723

The Global Persulfates Market size is expected to grow from USD 730 Million in 2020 to USD 861 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 164 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with 212 tables and 38 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Persulfates Market:

PeroxyChem (US)

United Initiators (Germany)

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan)

Ak-Kim Kimya (Turkey)

Adeka Corporation (Japan)

Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company (China)

“Sodium persulfate is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.”

The sodium persulfate segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The use of sodium persulfate as chain initiator, oxidizer, and free radical generator in the polymer industry; as a bleaching agent in hair care products, and as a pool/spa shock in water treatment is expected to drive the demand.

Access full report (Discount 20% or More) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1449723

“The persulfates market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.”

The persulfates industry in the Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The growth can be attributed to the expansion of the polymer, cosmetics & personal care, electronics, and soil remediation industries. Moreover, the presence of a large number of manufacturers coupled with the presence of a large end-use industry manufacturing base is expected to augment market growth in the region.

“Oxidation, bleaching & sizing agent is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020 to 2025.”

The oxidation, bleaching & sizing agent is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025. The growth of persulfates in end-use industries such as electronics, cosmetics & personal care, pulp, paper & textile, water treatment, and soil remediation will drive this application segment.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 50%, Tier 2 – 40%, and Tier 3 – 10%

By Designation – C level – 70%, Manager level – 30%

By Region – North America – 10%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 50% and ROW – 10%

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1449723

Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the global persulfates market based on type, end-use industry, application, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The detailed analysis of leading market players provides insights into business overviews, products & services, and key strategies adopted by them.