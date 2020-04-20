Pyrethroid Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2026| Sumitomo Chemical, Yangnong Chemical, Bayer, Heranba, Tagros

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Pyrethroid Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Pyrethroid market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Pyrethroid market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Pyrethroid market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Pyrethroid market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart): https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1638126/global-pyrethroid-market

Leading players of the global Pyrethroid market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Pyrethroid market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Pyrethroid market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Pyrethroid market.

The major players that are operating in the global Pyrethroid market are: Sumitomo Chemical, Yangnong Chemical, Bayer, Heranba, Tagros, Meghmani, Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem, Jiangsu RedSun, Aestar, Gharda, Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals, Guangdong Liwei, Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical, Yingde Greatchem Chemicals

Global Pyrethroid Market by Product Type: Lambda-cyhalothrin, Deltamethrin, Cypermethrin, Bifenthrin, Permethrin, Others

Global Pyrethroid Market by Application: Agriculture, Public Health

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Pyrethroid market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Pyrethroid market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Pyrethroid market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Pyrethroid market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Pyrethroid market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Pyrethroid market

Highlighting important trends of the global Pyrethroid market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Pyrethroid market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Pyrethroid market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1638126/global-pyrethroid-market

Table Of Content

1 Pyrethroid Market Overview

1.1 Pyrethroid Product Overview

1.2 Pyrethroid Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Lambda-cyhalothrin

1.2.2 Deltamethrin

1.2.3 Cypermethrin

1.2.4 Bifenthrin

1.2.5 Permethrin

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Global Pyrethroid Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Pyrethroid Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Pyrethroid Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Pyrethroid Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Pyrethroid Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Pyrethroid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Pyrethroid Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Pyrethroid Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Pyrethroid Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Pyrethroid Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Pyrethroid Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Pyrethroid Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Pyrethroid Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Pyrethroid Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Pyrethroid Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Pyrethroid Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Pyrethroid Industry

1.5.1.1 Pyrethroid Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Pyrethroid Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Pyrethroid Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Pyrethroid Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Pyrethroid Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Pyrethroid Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Pyrethroid Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Pyrethroid Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Pyrethroid Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Pyrethroid Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pyrethroid Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Pyrethroid as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pyrethroid Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Pyrethroid Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Pyrethroid Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Pyrethroid Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Pyrethroid Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Pyrethroid Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Pyrethroid Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Pyrethroid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Pyrethroid Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Pyrethroid Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Pyrethroid Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Pyrethroid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Pyrethroid Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Pyrethroid Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Pyrethroid Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Pyrethroid Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Pyrethroid Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Pyrethroid Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Pyrethroid Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Pyrethroid Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Pyrethroid Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Pyrethroid Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Pyrethroid by Application

4.1 Pyrethroid Segment by Application

4.1.1 Agriculture

4.1.2 Public Health

4.2 Global Pyrethroid Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Pyrethroid Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Pyrethroid Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Pyrethroid Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Pyrethroid by Application

4.5.2 Europe Pyrethroid by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Pyrethroid by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Pyrethroid by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Pyrethroid by Application

5 North America Pyrethroid Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Pyrethroid Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Pyrethroid Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Pyrethroid Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Pyrethroid Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Pyrethroid Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Pyrethroid Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Pyrethroid Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Pyrethroid Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Pyrethroid Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Pyrethroid Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pyrethroid Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pyrethroid Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pyrethroid Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pyrethroid Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Pyrethroid Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Pyrethroid Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Pyrethroid Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Pyrethroid Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Pyrethroid Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Pyrethroid Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pyrethroid Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pyrethroid Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pyrethroid Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pyrethroid Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Pyrethroid Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pyrethroid Business

10.1 Sumitomo Chemical

10.1.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.1.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Sumitomo Chemical Pyrethroid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Sumitomo Chemical Pyrethroid Products Offered

10.1.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.2 Yangnong Chemical

10.2.1 Yangnong Chemical Corporation Information

10.2.2 Yangnong Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Yangnong Chemical Pyrethroid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Sumitomo Chemical Pyrethroid Products Offered

10.2.5 Yangnong Chemical Recent Development

10.3 Bayer

10.3.1 Bayer Corporation Information

10.3.2 Bayer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Bayer Pyrethroid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Bayer Pyrethroid Products Offered

10.3.5 Bayer Recent Development

10.4 Heranba

10.4.1 Heranba Corporation Information

10.4.2 Heranba Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Heranba Pyrethroid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Heranba Pyrethroid Products Offered

10.4.5 Heranba Recent Development

10.5 Tagros

10.5.1 Tagros Corporation Information

10.5.2 Tagros Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Tagros Pyrethroid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Tagros Pyrethroid Products Offered

10.5.5 Tagros Recent Development

10.6 Meghmani

10.6.1 Meghmani Corporation Information

10.6.2 Meghmani Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Meghmani Pyrethroid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Meghmani Pyrethroid Products Offered

10.6.5 Meghmani Recent Development

10.7 Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem

10.7.1 Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem Corporation Information

10.7.2 Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem Pyrethroid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem Pyrethroid Products Offered

10.7.5 Shanghai Tenglong Agrochem Recent Development

10.8 Jiangsu RedSun

10.8.1 Jiangsu RedSun Corporation Information

10.8.2 Jiangsu RedSun Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Jiangsu RedSun Pyrethroid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Jiangsu RedSun Pyrethroid Products Offered

10.8.5 Jiangsu RedSun Recent Development

10.9 Aestar

10.9.1 Aestar Corporation Information

10.9.2 Aestar Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Aestar Pyrethroid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Aestar Pyrethroid Products Offered

10.9.5 Aestar Recent Development

10.10 Gharda

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Pyrethroid Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Gharda Pyrethroid Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Gharda Recent Development

10.11 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals

10.11.1 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals Corporation Information

10.11.2 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals Pyrethroid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals Pyrethroid Products Offered

10.11.5 Jiangsu Huangma Agrochemicals Recent Development

10.12 Guangdong Liwei

10.12.1 Guangdong Liwei Corporation Information

10.12.2 Guangdong Liwei Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Guangdong Liwei Pyrethroid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Guangdong Liwei Pyrethroid Products Offered

10.12.5 Guangdong Liwei Recent Development

10.13 Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical

10.13.1 Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical Corporation Information

10.13.2 Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical Pyrethroid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical Pyrethroid Products Offered

10.13.5 Jiangsu Huifeng Agrochemical Recent Development

10.14 Yingde Greatchem Chemicals

10.14.1 Yingde Greatchem Chemicals Corporation Information

10.14.2 Yingde Greatchem Chemicals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Yingde Greatchem Chemicals Pyrethroid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Yingde Greatchem Chemicals Pyrethroid Products Offered

10.14.5 Yingde Greatchem Chemicals Recent Development

11 Pyrethroid Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Pyrethroid Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Pyrethroid Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.