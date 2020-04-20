Retort Packaging Market Size, Business Growth and Opportunities and Forecasts to 2025 New Report Insights

According to Market Study Report, Retort Packaging Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Retort Packaging Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Retort Packaging Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Retort Packaging Market size is projected to grow from US$ 3.5 Billion in 2020 to US$ 4.5 Billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 190 pages, profiling 22 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Retort Packaging Market:

Amcor PLC (Australia)

Berry Global Inc. (US)

Sonoco (US)

Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland)

Mondi Group (South Africa)

Coveris (US)

“In terms of both value and volume, pouches is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Pouches segment of the retort packaging market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, in terms of value as well as volume. The growth of this segment is attributed to its increasing demand from food and beverage industry for the packing of their products. Properties of retort pouches make it a significant alternative to tin cans.

“Food end-use segment is projected to lead the retort packaging market from 2020 to 2025.”

Food includes Ready to eat meals, meat poultry & seafood, pet food, baby food, soups & sauces, and others. Food is a significant contributor to the growth of retort packaging. Retort packaging has revolutionized the food industry. It has contributed to the development of food supply channels that have helped in making seasonal foods available all year. The use of retort packaging in ready to eat meals is expected to grow at the fastest rate.

“In terms of both value and volume, the APAC retort packaging market is projected to contribute to the maximum market share during the forecast period.”

In terms of value, the APAC region is projected to lead the global market from 2020 to 2025 due to the strong demand from countries such as China, Australia, South Korea and Japan. The region has more half of the world’s population and there has been an increase in the demand for convenient products due to hectic work life and increasing per capita income.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1: 15%, Tier 2: 55%, and Tier 3: 30%

By Designation: CXOs: 10%, Managers: 20%, and Executives: 70%

By Region: North America: 10%, Europe: 15%, Asia Pacific: 65%, Middle East & Africa: 5%, and South America: 5%

Competitive Landscape of Retort Packaging Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Mapping

2.1 Leaders

2.2 Emerging Companies

2.3 Innovators

2.4 Strategic Players

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.2 Expansions & Investments

3.3 New Product Develoment

3.4 Partnerships, Agreements and Joint ventures

Reason to access this report:

The report is projected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers of the overall retort packaging market and its segments and sub-segments. This report is projected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape of the market and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.