ROOT CANAL MARKET GROWTH TRENDS, DEMAND, STRATEGY, OUTLOOK TO 2027 – COLTENE, DENTSPLY SIRONA, DANAHER, BRASSELER, DIADENT, IVOCLAR VIVADENT, MANI, COLTENE, SEPTODONT, ULTRADENT

Pune, April 20,2020 – Root canal management is intended to minimize or eliminate bacteria from the infected root canal, prevent reinfection of the tooth, and save the natural tooth. The common symptoms of tooth damage pulp include pain, heat sensation, and swelling in the gums. When one undergoes a root canal, the infected or inflamed pulp removed, and the inside of the tooth carefully cleaned and disinfected, then filled and sealed.

The root canal market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as increasing dental expenditure along with increase in disposable incomes, and rapid growth in the geriatric population. The developing regions are likely to serve more growth opportunities in coming years due to the lucrative growth opportunities in emerging countries.

The global Root Canal Market is segmented on the basis of Instruments, Consumables and end user. On the basis of Instruments, the market is segmented into Scalers, Apex Locator, Motors, Handpiece, Laser. Based on the Consumables the market is divided into Access Cavity Preparation, Endodontic Files, Burs, Drill, Lubricant, Obturation. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into Clinic and Hospital.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Root Canal Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Root Canal Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Root Canal Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Root Canal Market in these regions.

