Rubber Repair Adhesives Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 354 Million by 2025” in New Research

The Global Rubber Repair Adhesives Market size is projected to grow from USD 291 Million in 2020 to USD 354 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 163 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 127 tables and 45 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Rubber Repair Adhesives Market:

LORD Corporation (US)

Fourthane (Chile), Belzona International LTD. (England)

3M (US)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Sika AG (Switzerland)

B. Fuller Company (US)

Belzona International Ltd. (England)

Rema Tip Top AG (Germany)

ITW Performance Polymers (US)

Eli-Chem Resins UK Limited (UK)

“Cement & aggregate is the fastest-growing end-use industry of rubber repair adhesives in terms of value.”

The cement & aggregate end-use industry dominated the global rubber repair adhesives market. The cement & aggregate industry is the major indicator of the global construction industry. The construction sector has a high demand for cement & aggregates globally. As the global construction sector is growing at a burgeoning rate owing to private and government funding, there is a high demand for cement & aggregate industry and rubber repair adhesive used in the cement & aggregate industry.

“Rubber repair adhesives used in the hot bond process are the faster-growing segment of the market in terms of value.”

Rubber repair adhesives used in the hot bond process for repair of conveyor belts application have high demand from the global mining & quarrying, cement & aggregate and steel industries for repairing conveyor belts. This is owing to their superior performance and non-carcinogenic formulations. Adhesives used in the cold bond process have a low growth rate as they have carcinogenic content and not preferred in many countries for repair solutions.

“Conveyor belts are the fastest-growing application segment of rubber repair adhesives in terms of value.”

Conveyor belts is the major application of rubber repair adhesives and have high demand from mining & quarrying, cement & aggregate and steel industries. These industries are well established and are growing at a rapid pace globally. These industries employ rubber conveyor belts in large numbers that are subjected to damage due to material transport and need rubber repair adhesives in large quantities.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type- Tier 1- 40%, Tier 2- 33%, and Tier 3- 27%

By Designation- C Level- 50%, Director Level- 20%, and Executives- 30%

By Region- North America- 15%, Europe- 50%, APAC- 20%, Latin America-5%, MEA-10%,

Competitive Landscape of Rubber Repair Adhesives Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.3 Emerging Companies

2.4 Innovators

3 Strength Of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Market Ranking

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Agreement

6.2 New Product Launch

6.3 Partnership

6.4 Expansion

6.5 Joint Venture

Reason to access this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall rubber repair adhesives market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights and position their businesses and market strategies in a better way.