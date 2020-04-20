SINGLE CELL ANALYSIS MARKET SIZE, TRENDS, DEMAND, SCOPE TO 2027 – AGILENT, BECKMAN COULTER, BECTON DICKINSON & COMPANY, BIO-RAD, FLUIDIGM, GE HEALTHCARE, ILLUMINA, MERCK, QIAGEN N.V., THERMO FISHER

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 20,2020 – Single-cell analysis is the study of genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics at the single-cell level. Due to the heterogeneity seen in both eukaryotic and prokaryotic cell populations, analyzing a single cell makes it possible to discover mechanisms. Many single-cell analysis techniques require the separation of individual cells.

The single-cell analysis market is anticipated to grow by the increase in the adoption of single-cell analysis for diagnostic applications. Moreover, increasing the prevalence of infectious & chronic diseases and neurological disorders is a factor restraining the growth of the market. However, research and development in stem cell research and single-cell sequencing is a factor expected to present lucrative business opportunities for major players in the market in the forecast period.

The “Single Cell Analysis Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of in single cell analysis market with detailed market segmentation by product, cell type, technique, application, end user and geography. The single cell analysis market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading in single cell analysis market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The single cell analysis market is segmented on the basis of product, cell type, technique, application and by end user. Based on product the market is segmented as consumables and instruments. On the basis of cell type the market is categorized as human cells, animal cells and microbial cells. On the basis of technique the market is categorized as flow cytometry, next-generation sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, microscopy, mass spectrometry and other techniques. On the basis of application the market is categorized as research applications and medical applications. On the basis of end user the market is categorized as academic & research laboratories, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories and cell banks and Ivf centers.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in single cell analysis market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The single cell analysis market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting single cell analysis market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the single cell analysis market in these regions.

