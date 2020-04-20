Smart Badge Market Expected to Grow at 33.8 Billion In Revenue by 2025

According to Market Study Report, Smart Badge Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Smart Badge Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Smart Badge Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Smart Badge Market size is estimated to grow from US$ 21.1 Billion in 2020 to US$ 33.8 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.9% between 2020 and 2025. This report spread across 146 pages, profiling 11 companies and supported with 70 tables and 88 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Smart Badge Market:

Thales Group (Gemalto) (France)

ASSA ABLOY AB (HID Global Corporation) (Sweden)

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH (Germany)

Brady Worldwide Inc. (US)

IDEMIA (France)

Evolis (France)

Identiv Inc. (US)

BEAM (US)

AIOI-SYSTEMS CO.LTD. (DISPLAY IT CARD) (Japan)

Watchdata (Singapore)

Identita (Canada)

“Increased adoption of smart badges with contactless interfaces”

A contactless smart card/badge contains a chip and a radio frequency identification (RFID) antenna (copper or aluminum) attached to the chip for reading and writing information from the chip’s memory. To complete any transaction, contactless cards do not have to be swiped or inserted into a smart card reader. Instead, they only need to be waved within the electromagnetic field range of the reader to read and store information in the chip.

“Blockchain enables new modes for security in the smart badge market.”

Blockchain is a revolutionary technology that helps businesses create faster and secure applications that fulfill stringent security requirements. Smart cards can be used to effectively manage cryptographic keys, thereby enabling efficient and secure transactions in blockchain applications. A smart card acts like a vault where the cryptographic key can be stored. When the smart card is connected to the Internet via a POS reader, the key stored in the card can be matched with the key stored in the online library.

“Smart badges market in North America to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period“

North America contributes significantly to the smart badge market, derived primarily from the US. Moreover, the region is technologically advanced and is one of the early adopters of emerging technologies. North America is home to some major vendors of smart badges. High demand for smart badges from various verticals, such as event and entertainment, is driving the growth of the market in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35 %, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 45%

By Designation: C-Level Executives – 40% Directors – 35%, Others – 25%

By Geography: North America – 40%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 30%, and ROW– 10%

Competitive Landscape of Smart Badge Market:

1 Overview

2 Smart Badge Market Ranking Analysis For 2019

3 Competitive Situations And Trends

3.1 Product Developments, Product Launches, And Expansions

3.2 Partnerships And Contracts

3.3 Acquisitions

Research Coverage:

This report covers the smart badge market based on communication, type, application, and geography. A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been undertaken to provide insights into their business, products and services, and key strategies such as product launches, product developments, partnerships, contracts, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, and expansions associated with the smart badges market.