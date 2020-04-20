Smart Luggage Market is estimated to grow at CAGR of above 11% during Forecast Period, 2020-2026

According to Blueweave Consulting, Smart Luggage Market has reached USD 1.23 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a valuation of above USD 2.5 billion by the year 2026 by growing at a CAGR of above 11% during the forecast period 2020-2026.

The market is growing due to various factors includes technological innovations in luggage that make the customer’s journey comfortable and hassle-free. Rapid urbanization, increased awareness of branded products, and increased recreational & adventurous activities have become an essential part, thus increasing the rate of adoption of smart luggage. These opportunities push luggage companies to integrate technological features into their products to remain in the ever-changing business climate. The convenience that smart luggage provides has increased the need for smart luggage. The customer’s changing desires and expectations have replaced conventional luggage with smart luggage. Online sales of smart luggage see a tremendous rise in the industry due to an increase in online transactions and the trend towards the cashless transaction.

Increasing travel & tourism, product design & quality innovations, and rising demand for IoT-based applications, are pushing organizations to focus on incorporating the innovative technology features into their current offerings. Smart luggage also allows users to get the insight into currency exchange and schedules of flight. Smart luggage is designed to shut down when it’s onboard and turn on automatically when landing to comply with government regulations on wireless technology use. The increasing penetration of the Internet is also the main driver for introducing technology applications in the luggage industry. Growth is attributed to rising per capita income and a change in consumer demand for comfortable lifestyles. In the next few years, the need for user-friendly luggage for practical applications will increase.

Based on technology, the Smart Luggage market segmented into Sim Card, USB Charging, Sensors, and Others. Sensors are expected to have higher market growth in the forecast period. The increasing demand for IoT-based applications, increasing internet penetration, and the need for product & quality improvements create significant opportunities for technologies. Sensors will be instrumental in tracking lost or misplaced airport luggage. Within the next decade, many small and medium-sized technology providers are expected to enter the market.

Based on Connectivity, the Smart Luggage market segmented into Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, RFID. Due to the existing infrastructure for scanning RFID tags at the airports, the RFID segment is expected to grow during the forecast period. RFID offers a faster and more accurate automated solution than barcode scans. RFID tags that are applied to baggage are read before, and after each flight at airports, the bags can be recognized and tracked without the need for human intervention. Its main goal is to lower the number of lost luggage and the related costs, saving time and money that are two critical factors for travelers.

Based on Applications, the Smart Luggage market is bifurcated into Real-time Tracking, Texting Alerts, Remote Locking, and others. Due to the airline’s rising cases of luggage misplacement, the real-time tracking and remote locking segment are expected to grow during the estimated period. Real-time monitoring of airport luggage can be done using smartphone and smartwatch applications, which makes the process easier.

By geography, the global Smart Luggage Market segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America will have the largest market share, mainly due to technological advancements and their acceptance of smart luggage. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to have the fastest-growing market in the forecast horizon after North America, due to rising urbanization and surge in travelers from nations like China, India, Malaysia and Singapore, and with increasing levels of air traffic. Also, increasing demand for stylish and diverse luggage items, various modern and smart suitcase categories have increased demand for these products.

