Steel Plate Market Size 2020, Global Industry Trends, Forecast Analysis To 2026| Tisco, Arcelormittal, EVRAZ, Nucor, SSAB, Outokumpu
LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Steel Plate Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Steel Plate market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Steel Plate market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Steel Plate market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Steel Plate market.
Leading players of the global Steel Plate market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Steel Plate market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Steel Plate market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Steel Plate market.
The major players that are operating in the global Steel Plate market are: Tisco, Arcelormittal, EVRAZ, Nucor, SSAB, Outokumpu, Posco, Baosteel, Yusco, Acerinox, Jindal, Aperam, LISCO, AK Steel, NSSC, JFE, JISCO
Global Steel Plate Market by Product Type: Hot Rolled Steel Plate, Cold Rolled Steel Plate
Global Steel Plate Market by Application: Construction, Machinery, Automobile, Others
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Steel Plate market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Steel Plate market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Steel Plate market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
Report Objectives
- Analyzing the size of the global Steel Plate market on the basis of value and volume
- Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Steel Plate market
- Exploring key dynamics of the global Steel Plate market
- Highlighting important trends of the global Steel Plate market in terms of production, revenue, and sales
- Deeply profiling top players of the global Steel Plate market and showing how they compete in the industry
- Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them
- Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Steel Plate market
- Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table Of Content
1 Steel Plate Market Overview
1.1 Steel Plate Product Overview
1.2 Steel Plate Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Hot Rolled Steel Plate
1.2.2 Cold Rolled Steel Plate
1.3 Global Steel Plate Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Steel Plate Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Steel Plate Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Steel Plate Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Steel Plate Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Steel Plate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Steel Plate Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Steel Plate Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Steel Plate Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Steel Plate Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Steel Plate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Steel Plate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Plate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Steel Plate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Plate Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Steel Plate Industry Impact
1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Steel Plate Industry
1.5.1.1 Steel Plate Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19
1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges
1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products
1.5.2 Market Trends and Steel Plate Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape
1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19
1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact
1.5.3.2 Proposal for Steel Plate Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact
2 Global Steel Plate Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Steel Plate Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Steel Plate Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Steel Plate Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Steel Plate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Steel Plate Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Steel Plate Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Steel Plate Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Steel Plate as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Steel Plate Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Steel Plate Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Steel Plate Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Steel Plate Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Steel Plate Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Steel Plate Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Steel Plate Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Steel Plate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Steel Plate Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Steel Plate Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Steel Plate Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Steel Plate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Steel Plate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Steel Plate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Plate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Plate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Steel Plate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Steel Plate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Steel Plate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Steel Plate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Plate Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Plate Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
4 Global Steel Plate by Application
4.1 Steel Plate Segment by Application
4.1.1 Construction
4.1.2 Machinery
4.1.3 Automobile
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Steel Plate Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Steel Plate Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Steel Plate Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Steel Plate Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Steel Plate by Application
4.5.2 Europe Steel Plate by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Steel Plate by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Steel Plate by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Steel Plate by Application
5 North America Steel Plate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Steel Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Steel Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Steel Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Steel Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6 Europe Steel Plate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Steel Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Steel Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Steel Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Steel Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Steel Plate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Steel Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Steel Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8 Latin America Steel Plate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Steel Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Steel Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Steel Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Steel Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Steel Plate Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Steel Plate Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Steel Plate Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 UAE Steel Plate Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Steel Plate Business
10.1 Tisco
10.1.1 Tisco Corporation Information
10.1.2 Tisco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 Tisco Steel Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Tisco Steel Plate Products Offered
10.1.5 Tisco Recent Development
10.2 Arcelormittal
10.2.1 Arcelormittal Corporation Information
10.2.2 Arcelormittal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 Arcelormittal Steel Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Tisco Steel Plate Products Offered
10.2.5 Arcelormittal Recent Development
10.3 EVRAZ
10.3.1 EVRAZ Corporation Information
10.3.2 EVRAZ Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 EVRAZ Steel Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 EVRAZ Steel Plate Products Offered
10.3.5 EVRAZ Recent Development
10.4 Nucor
10.4.1 Nucor Corporation Information
10.4.2 Nucor Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 Nucor Steel Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Nucor Steel Plate Products Offered
10.4.5 Nucor Recent Development
10.5 SSAB
10.5.1 SSAB Corporation Information
10.5.2 SSAB Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 SSAB Steel Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 SSAB Steel Plate Products Offered
10.5.5 SSAB Recent Development
10.6 Outokumpu
10.6.1 Outokumpu Corporation Information
10.6.2 Outokumpu Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Outokumpu Steel Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Outokumpu Steel Plate Products Offered
10.6.5 Outokumpu Recent Development
10.7 Posco
10.7.1 Posco Corporation Information
10.7.2 Posco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Posco Steel Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Posco Steel Plate Products Offered
10.7.5 Posco Recent Development
10.8 Baosteel
10.8.1 Baosteel Corporation Information
10.8.2 Baosteel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Baosteel Steel Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Baosteel Steel Plate Products Offered
10.8.5 Baosteel Recent Development
10.9 Yusco
10.9.1 Yusco Corporation Information
10.9.2 Yusco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Yusco Steel Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Yusco Steel Plate Products Offered
10.9.5 Yusco Recent Development
10.10 Acerinox
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Steel Plate Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Acerinox Steel Plate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Acerinox Recent Development
10.11 Jindal
10.11.1 Jindal Corporation Information
10.11.2 Jindal Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Jindal Steel Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Jindal Steel Plate Products Offered
10.11.5 Jindal Recent Development
10.12 Aperam
10.12.1 Aperam Corporation Information
10.12.2 Aperam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Aperam Steel Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Aperam Steel Plate Products Offered
10.12.5 Aperam Recent Development
10.13 LISCO
10.13.1 LISCO Corporation Information
10.13.2 LISCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 LISCO Steel Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 LISCO Steel Plate Products Offered
10.13.5 LISCO Recent Development
10.14 AK Steel
10.14.1 AK Steel Corporation Information
10.14.2 AK Steel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 AK Steel Steel Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 AK Steel Steel Plate Products Offered
10.14.5 AK Steel Recent Development
10.15 NSSC
10.15.1 NSSC Corporation Information
10.15.2 NSSC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 NSSC Steel Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 NSSC Steel Plate Products Offered
10.15.5 NSSC Recent Development
10.16 JFE
10.16.1 JFE Corporation Information
10.16.2 JFE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.16.3 JFE Steel Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 JFE Steel Plate Products Offered
10.16.5 JFE Recent Development
10.17 JISCO
10.17.1 JISCO Corporation Information
10.17.2 JISCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.17.3 JISCO Steel Plate Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 JISCO Steel Plate Products Offered
10.17.5 JISCO Recent Development
11 Steel Plate Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Steel Plate Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Steel Plate Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
