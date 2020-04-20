Technical Foam Market Size, Trends, Application, Growth Forecast Report 2020-2026| Recticel, Carpenter, Sealed Air Corporation, Rogers Foam Corporation, Woodbridge

LOS ANGELES, United States: The Global Technical Foam Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Technical Foam market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Technical Foam market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Technical Foam market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Technical Foam market.

Leading players of the global Technical Foam market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Technical Foam market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Technical Foam market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Technical Foam market.

The major players that are operating in the global Technical Foam market are: Recticel, Carpenter, Sealed Air Corporation, Rogers Foam Corporation, Woodbridge, Wm. T. Burnett & Co., Sonoco Products Company, Pregis Corporation, ACH Foam Technologies, Kaneka, Plymouth Foam, Foam Fabricators, Wisconsin Foam Products, Polyfoam Corporation, Armacell, L’Isolante K-Flex, Kaimann GmbH, Huamei Energy-Saving, Aeroflex, NMC, Durkee, Hira Industries, Tramico, Flexipol Foams, Jiuding Group, Speed Foam

Global Technical Foam Market by Product Type: Expanded Polystyrene, Polyurethane Foam, Expanded Polyethylene, Expanded Polypropylene, Other

Global Technical Foam Market by Application: Acoustic Foam, Automotive, Medical, Consumer Products, Insulation, Packaging, Other

Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Technical Foam market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Technical Foam market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Technical Foam market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.

Report Objectives

Analyzing the size of the global Technical Foam market on the basis of value and volume

Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Technical Foam market

Exploring key dynamics of the global Technical Foam market

Highlighting important trends of the global Technical Foam market in terms of production, revenue, and sales

Deeply profiling top players of the global Technical Foam market and showing how they compete in the industry

Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them

Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Technical Foam market

Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table Of Content

1 Technical Foam Market Overview

1.1 Technical Foam Product Overview

1.2 Technical Foam Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Expanded Polystyrene

1.2.2 Polyurethane Foam

1.2.3 Expanded Polyethylene

1.2.4 Expanded Polypropylene

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Technical Foam Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Technical Foam Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Technical Foam Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Technical Foam Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Technical Foam Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Technical Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Technical Foam Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Technical Foam Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Technical Foam Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Technical Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Technical Foam Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Technical Foam Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Technical Foam Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Technical Foam Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Technical Foam Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Technical Foam Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Technical Foam Industry

1.5.1.1 Technical Foam Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Technical Foam Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Technical Foam Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Technical Foam Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Technical Foam Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Technical Foam Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Technical Foam Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Technical Foam Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Technical Foam Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Technical Foam Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Technical Foam Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Technical Foam as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Technical Foam Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Technical Foam Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Technical Foam Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Technical Foam Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Technical Foam Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Technical Foam Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Technical Foam Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Technical Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Technical Foam Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Technical Foam Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Technical Foam Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Technical Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Technical Foam Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Technical Foam Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Technical Foam Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Technical Foam Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Technical Foam Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Technical Foam Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Technical Foam Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Technical Foam Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Technical Foam Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Technical Foam Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Technical Foam by Application

4.1 Technical Foam Segment by Application

4.1.1 Acoustic Foam

4.1.2 Automotive

4.1.3 Medical

4.1.4 Consumer Products

4.1.5 Insulation

4.1.6 Packaging

4.1.7 Other

4.2 Global Technical Foam Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Technical Foam Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Technical Foam Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Technical Foam Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Technical Foam by Application

4.5.2 Europe Technical Foam by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Technical Foam by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Technical Foam by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Technical Foam by Application

5 North America Technical Foam Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Technical Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Technical Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Technical Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Technical Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Technical Foam Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Technical Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Technical Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Technical Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Technical Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Technical Foam Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Technical Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Technical Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Technical Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Technical Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Technical Foam Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Technical Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Technical Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Technical Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Technical Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Technical Foam Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Technical Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Technical Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Technical Foam Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Technical Foam Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Technical Foam Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Technical Foam Business

10.1 Recticel

10.1.1 Recticel Corporation Information

10.1.2 Recticel Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Recticel Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Recticel Technical Foam Products Offered

10.1.5 Recticel Recent Development

10.2 Carpenter

10.2.1 Carpenter Corporation Information

10.2.2 Carpenter Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Carpenter Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Recticel Technical Foam Products Offered

10.2.5 Carpenter Recent Development

10.3 Sealed Air Corporation

10.3.1 Sealed Air Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sealed Air Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sealed Air Corporation Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sealed Air Corporation Technical Foam Products Offered

10.3.5 Sealed Air Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Rogers Foam Corporation

10.4.1 Rogers Foam Corporation Corporation Information

10.4.2 Rogers Foam Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Rogers Foam Corporation Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Rogers Foam Corporation Technical Foam Products Offered

10.4.5 Rogers Foam Corporation Recent Development

10.5 Woodbridge

10.5.1 Woodbridge Corporation Information

10.5.2 Woodbridge Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Woodbridge Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Woodbridge Technical Foam Products Offered

10.5.5 Woodbridge Recent Development

10.6 Wm. T. Burnett & Co.

10.6.1 Wm. T. Burnett & Co. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Wm. T. Burnett & Co. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Wm. T. Burnett & Co. Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Wm. T. Burnett & Co. Technical Foam Products Offered

10.6.5 Wm. T. Burnett & Co. Recent Development

10.7 Sonoco Products Company

10.7.1 Sonoco Products Company Corporation Information

10.7.2 Sonoco Products Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Sonoco Products Company Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Sonoco Products Company Technical Foam Products Offered

10.7.5 Sonoco Products Company Recent Development

10.8 Pregis Corporation

10.8.1 Pregis Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Pregis Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Pregis Corporation Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Pregis Corporation Technical Foam Products Offered

10.8.5 Pregis Corporation Recent Development

10.9 ACH Foam Technologies

10.9.1 ACH Foam Technologies Corporation Information

10.9.2 ACH Foam Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 ACH Foam Technologies Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 ACH Foam Technologies Technical Foam Products Offered

10.9.5 ACH Foam Technologies Recent Development

10.10 Kaneka

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Technical Foam Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kaneka Technical Foam Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kaneka Recent Development

10.11 Plymouth Foam

10.11.1 Plymouth Foam Corporation Information

10.11.2 Plymouth Foam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Plymouth Foam Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Plymouth Foam Technical Foam Products Offered

10.11.5 Plymouth Foam Recent Development

10.12 Foam Fabricators

10.12.1 Foam Fabricators Corporation Information

10.12.2 Foam Fabricators Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Foam Fabricators Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Foam Fabricators Technical Foam Products Offered

10.12.5 Foam Fabricators Recent Development

10.13 Wisconsin Foam Products

10.13.1 Wisconsin Foam Products Corporation Information

10.13.2 Wisconsin Foam Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Wisconsin Foam Products Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Wisconsin Foam Products Technical Foam Products Offered

10.13.5 Wisconsin Foam Products Recent Development

10.14 Polyfoam Corporation

10.14.1 Polyfoam Corporation Corporation Information

10.14.2 Polyfoam Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.14.3 Polyfoam Corporation Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Polyfoam Corporation Technical Foam Products Offered

10.14.5 Polyfoam Corporation Recent Development

10.15 Armacell

10.15.1 Armacell Corporation Information

10.15.2 Armacell Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.15.3 Armacell Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Armacell Technical Foam Products Offered

10.15.5 Armacell Recent Development

10.16 L’Isolante K-Flex

10.16.1 L’Isolante K-Flex Corporation Information

10.16.2 L’Isolante K-Flex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.16.3 L’Isolante K-Flex Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 L’Isolante K-Flex Technical Foam Products Offered

10.16.5 L’Isolante K-Flex Recent Development

10.17 Kaimann GmbH

10.17.1 Kaimann GmbH Corporation Information

10.17.2 Kaimann GmbH Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.17.3 Kaimann GmbH Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Kaimann GmbH Technical Foam Products Offered

10.17.5 Kaimann GmbH Recent Development

10.18 Huamei Energy-Saving

10.18.1 Huamei Energy-Saving Corporation Information

10.18.2 Huamei Energy-Saving Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.18.3 Huamei Energy-Saving Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Huamei Energy-Saving Technical Foam Products Offered

10.18.5 Huamei Energy-Saving Recent Development

10.19 Aeroflex

10.19.1 Aeroflex Corporation Information

10.19.2 Aeroflex Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.19.3 Aeroflex Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Aeroflex Technical Foam Products Offered

10.19.5 Aeroflex Recent Development

10.20 NMC

10.20.1 NMC Corporation Information

10.20.2 NMC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.20.3 NMC Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 NMC Technical Foam Products Offered

10.20.5 NMC Recent Development

10.21 Durkee

10.21.1 Durkee Corporation Information

10.21.2 Durkee Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.21.3 Durkee Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 Durkee Technical Foam Products Offered

10.21.5 Durkee Recent Development

10.22 Hira Industries

10.22.1 Hira Industries Corporation Information

10.22.2 Hira Industries Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.22.3 Hira Industries Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.22.4 Hira Industries Technical Foam Products Offered

10.22.5 Hira Industries Recent Development

10.23 Tramico

10.23.1 Tramico Corporation Information

10.23.2 Tramico Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.23.3 Tramico Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.23.4 Tramico Technical Foam Products Offered

10.23.5 Tramico Recent Development

10.24 Flexipol Foams

10.24.1 Flexipol Foams Corporation Information

10.24.2 Flexipol Foams Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.24.3 Flexipol Foams Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.24.4 Flexipol Foams Technical Foam Products Offered

10.24.5 Flexipol Foams Recent Development

10.25 Jiuding Group

10.25.1 Jiuding Group Corporation Information

10.25.2 Jiuding Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.25.3 Jiuding Group Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.25.4 Jiuding Group Technical Foam Products Offered

10.25.5 Jiuding Group Recent Development

10.26 Speed Foam

10.26.1 Speed Foam Corporation Information

10.26.2 Speed Foam Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.26.3 Speed Foam Technical Foam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.26.4 Speed Foam Technical Foam Products Offered

10.26.5 Speed Foam Recent Development

11 Technical Foam Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Technical Foam Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Technical Foam Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

