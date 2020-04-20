Temperature Sensor Market by Product Type (Thermocouples, RTDs, Thermistors, Temperature Sensor ICs, Bimetallic, Infrared, and Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors) – Global Forecast to 2027

According to Market Study Report, Temperature Sensor Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Temperature Sensor Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Temperature Sensor Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Get Free Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=149829

The Global Temperature Sensor Market size is projected to grow from US$ 6.3 Billion in 2020 to US$ 8.8 Billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 4.8%. This report spread across 208 pages, profiling 10 companies and supported with 115 tables and 77 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Temperature Sensor Market:

Honeywell (US)

TE Connectivity (Switzerland)

Texas Instruments (US)

Endress+Hauser (Switzerland)

Siemens (Germany)

Texas Instruments (US)

Dwyer Instruments (US)

Maxim Integrated (US)

WIKA Instrument (Germany)

Amphenol (US)

Emerson (US)

“Chemicals end-user industry to hold the largest share in the temperature sensor market by 2027.”

The chemicals end-user industry segment in the temperature sensor industry is projected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. Temperature sensors play an essential role in the chemicals end-user industry. Processes such as refining, heat tracing, cracking, and incineration, and systems such as sanitary systems and piping systems use temperature sensors for temperature monitoring and control.

Access full report (Discount 20% or More) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=149829

“Contact type temperature sensor to hold the larger share in the temperature sensor industry by 2027.”

The contact type temperature segment is projected to hold the majority of the temperature sensor market share during the forecast period. Contact temperature sensors are used widely in industries such as chemicals, consumer electronics, oil & gas, energy & power, and automotive, because of their low cost, wide temperature ranges, and high accuracy. These benefits will drive market growth

“Digital output to hold a larger share in the temperature sensor market by 2027.”

The digital output segment is projected to hold a larger share in the temperature sensor industry during the forecast period.Temperature sensors with digital output have several advantages over sensors with analog output and are especially suited for remote applications. Digital temperature sensors find use in medical, aerospace, test and measurement equipment, and industrial automation.

“Absolute humidity sensor to hold the larger share in the humidity sensor market by 2027.”

The absolute humidity sensor segment is projected to hold a larger share in the humidity sensor market during the forecast period.Absolute humidity sensors, supported by two NTC thermistor elements, measure the absolute humidity by measuring the difference in thermal conductivity of dry air and the air containing water vapor.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company: Tier 1–25%, Tier 2–40%, and Tier 3–35%

By Designation: C-level Executives-35%, Directors-25%, and Others*-40%

By Region: North America -45%, Europe -20%, APAC -25%, and RoW**-10%

Competitive Landscape of Temperature Sensor Market:

1 Introduction

2 Ranking Analysis Of Players In Temperature Sensor Market

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Strength Of Product Portfolio (25 Companies)

5 Business Strategy Excellence (25 Companies)

6 Competitive Scenario

6.1 Expansions

6.2 Product Launches And Developments

3 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.4 Contracts, Partnerships, Agreements, And Collaborations

Enquire More @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=149829

Research Coverage:

This report offers detailed insights into the temperature sensor market, which is segmented based on product type into contact and non-contact type. Based on the output, the market is segmented into analog and digital.Based on end-user industry, the market is segmented into chemicals, oil & gas, consumer electronics, energy & power, healthcare, automotive, metals & mining, food & beverages, pulp & paper, advanced fuel, aerospace & defense, glass, and others.