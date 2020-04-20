Thermoplastic Pipe Market Trends 2020-2025 | Key Players Advanced Drainage Systems, TechnipFMC, National Oilwell Varco, Airborne Oil & Gas, Magma Global and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Thermoplastic Pipe Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Thermoplastic Pipe Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Thermoplastic Pipe Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market size is estimated to be USD 2.8 Billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 3.6 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 140 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players profiled in the Thermoplastic Pipe Market:

Advanced Drainage Systems (Ohio US)

TechnipFMC (London UK)

National Oilwell Varco (Texas US)

Airborne Oil & Gas (The Netherlands)

Magma Global (Portsmouth UK)

Baker Hughes Company (Texas US)

Chevron Philips Chemical Company (Texas US)

Prysmian (Milan Italy)

Georg Fischer (Switzerland)

Shawcor (Toronto Canada)

Uponor Corporation (Vantaa Finland)

“The oil & gas segment is the largest and the fastest growing thermoplastic pipe market during the forecast period”

The oil & gas segment is anticipated to constitute the majority of the thermoplastic pipe market share. Oil & gas segment uses thermoplastic pipes for various applications. There is a growing adoption of the thermoplastic composite pipe due its numerous cost-saving advantages over conventional pipe. Despite the higher cost of material of a PVDF and PE pipes, a 30% saving on installation cost can be easily achieved.

“The reinforced thermoplastic pipe (RTP) segment is projected to dominate the thermoplastic pipe market during the forecast period”

The reinforced thermoplastic pipe (RTP) is predicted to dominate the thermoplastic pipe market. RTP is mainly used in onshore applications sometimes offshore in very shallow water of about 30 meters depth. RTP is Majorly used in water & wastewater, mining, utilities & renewables applications. With the growing mining sector in China, Brazil, and Australia, and the stringent water & wastewater treatment regulations in the countries like Germany, UK, Canada, Mexico, and others.

“South America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025”

South America is growing with the highest CAGR for thermoplastic pipe market during the forecast period, followed by North America & Asia Pacific. Continuously increasing investments by foreign countries in the Venezuela, and Brazilian oil & gas industry is likely to drive the demand for thermoplastic pipe in the region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I–65%, Tier II–24%, and Tier III–11%

By Designation: C-level–30%, Managers–25%, and Others*–45%

By Region: Asia Pacific–33%, North America–27%, Europe–20%, Middle East & Africa–13%, South America–7%

Competitive Landscape of Thermoplastic Pipe Market:

Introduction Market Share Analysis Competitive Scenario Competitive Leadership Mapping

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the thermoplastic pipe market based on application, product type, polymer type, and region. It also offers detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, future trends, and market estimates, in terms of value, in the thermoplastic pipe industry.