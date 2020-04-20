Tularemia Market Size, Trends, Growth Scope, Outlook to 2027 – Dr. Reddy’s, Pfizer, Zydus Cadila, Sun, GlaxoSmithKline, Alkem Labs, Piramal Enterprises, Bayer, Cipla, Lupin

Sameer Joshi

Pune, April 20,2020 – Tularemia refers to a disease that generally attacks the lymph nodes, skin, eyes, and lungs. It is also called rabbit fever or deer fly fever. The leading cause of this disease is bacterium Francisella tularensis. Tularemia mainly affects mammals, especially rabbits, rodents, and hares, as well as it can also affect the sheep, dogs, cats, hamsters, and birds. The tularemia can be caused due to tick and deer fly bites or by drinking contaminated water. Some of the symptoms include fever, chills, and headache, exhaustion, and skin ulcers.

The Tularemia Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as rising research and development activities by the major pharmaceutical companies and rapid advancement in technology and drugs. The developing regions are likely to serve more growth opportunities in coming years due to the rising incidences of infectious diseases during tick season, and hunters.

The global Tularemia Market is segmented on the basis of type, diagnosis, drugs and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into ulcer glandular tularemia, glandular tularemia, oropharyngeal tularemia, pneumonic tularemia and others. Based on the diagnosis the market is divided into microscopy, immunochemistry, others. On the basis of drugs, the market is divided into Streptomycin, Gentamicin, Doxycycline, Ciprofloxacin, Others. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, academic and research centers, others

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Tularemia Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Tularemia Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Tularemia Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Tularemia Market in these regions.

