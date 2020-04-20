Wave Energy Market to Grow at 19.3% CAGR to 2025 | Global Key Players like Wave Power, Carnegie Clean Energy, SINN Power, CorPower, Ocean Power Technology and Others.

According to Market Study Report, Wave Energy Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the Wave Energy Market segments, including their dynamics, size, growth, regulatory requirements, competitive landscape, technological trends and emerging opportunities of global industry. This report also provides market landscape and market share information in the Wave Energy Market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

The Wave Energy Market size is projected to reach USD 107 Million by 2025 from an estimated market size of USD 44 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.3 % during the forecast period.This report spread across 160 pages, profiling 20 companies and supported with tables and figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Wave Energy Market:

Eco Wave Power (Israel)

Carnegie Clean Energy (Australia)

SINN Power (Germany)

CorPower (Sweden)

Ocean Power Technology (US)

AMOG Consulting (Australia)

“The power generation segment is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period.”

The wave energy market, by application, is segmented into desalination, power generation, and environmental protection. Power generation segment of the wave energy market is growing rapidly because of the widespread adoption of renewable energy generation. Renwable and non-conventional sources of energy generation have gained momentum in the recent years in line with several countries that are focusing on reducing their carbon footprint from power generation activities.

“The near shore segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025.“

Wave energy market, by location, is segmented into onshore, near shore and offshore installations. Near shore segment is expected to be the largest and fastest growing wave energy market, by location, during the forecast period. Near shore installations have been happening in almost all the regions and is a preffered choice by manufacturers owing to the fact that these installations offer better efficiency than onshore ones and easier installations when compared with offshore locations.

“Europe is expected to lead in the global wave energy.”

Europe is both largest and the fastest-growing wave energy market, followed by North America and Asia Pacific. It is expected in Euope that there will be maximum adoption and implementation of wave energy conversion devices owing to the presence of a large number of companies working in the research and development of wave energy converters.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier I: 52%, Tier II: 27%, and Tier III: 21%

By Designation: C-Level Executives: 31%, Directors: 34%, and Others: 35%

By Region: North America: 48%, Europe: 11%, Asia Pacific: 32%, Rest of the World (RoW): 9%

Competitive Landscape of Wave Energy Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Players

3 Market Share, 2019

4 Competitive Scenario

4.1 New Product Launches/ New Projects/ Project Enhancement

4.2 Partnerships & Collaborations

4.3 Joint Venture

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global wave energy market by type, end-user, output frequency, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the wave energy market.